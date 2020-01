As a parent, you worry a lot about what your infant should and shouldn’t eat. But how much aware are you of the foods that can pose choking hazards for your little one? Though this is a danger that mostly stems from what your little one puts into his mouth, toys and household items can also get stuck in his small airway (thumb size).

According to various agencies that work in the field of children’s health, choking is one of the major causes behind injury among kids below the age bracket of 4 years. Mechanical airway obstruction can also lead to death. Actually, the motor control of toddlers and infants is under developed. So they can’t chew and swallow food properly. Also, they unable to cough out anything that is stuck in the airway. That’s why they are at a high risk of choking. Some underlying conditions, such as neuromuscular issues, developmental disorders and brain injuries can also up the risk of airway obstruction in your little one. Here is all you need to keep in mind about infant choking hazard

IDENTIFY FOODS THAT POSE A THREAT

The food items that are likely to pose choking hazard to your child include hard candies, bones, grapes, hot dogs, nuts and seeds. Popcorns, caramels and peanut butter can also be considered as potential dangers.

What you should do: Closely supervise your kids during their mealtime. Cut firm and round shaped foods into thin, long slices or small pieces. Teach your child how to chew and swallow food properly. She should also learn to remain quiet and seated in one place while gorging on foods.

BE CAREFUL ABOUT TOYS

Toys can also be dangerous when it comes to choking hazard. You need to be vigilant to prevent untoward incidents. Parents have to be vigilant about toys and items around the house. Close supervision, savvy, and organization is critical in preventing tragic incidents of choking.

What you should do: Avoid giving small toys to your child if he is below 4 years of age. Read age recommendation on the package before picking up a toy. If you infant has an older sibling, then make sure his toys are kept away from the younger one. Never leave your child alone while she is playing with a balloon. Balloons are made of latex. They can be a choking hazard when deflated.

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS CAN BE DANGEROUS TOO

Coins, marbles, round watch batteries, pen or marker caps are the household items that pose choking hazards for infants and toddlers. Others include buttons and plastic bottle caps.

What you should do: Keep these items out of your child’s reach.