Protect Your Baby From Unseen Germs: Know The Best Way To Sterilize, Disinfect Your Baby’s Products

One of the important ways in which parents can support their little ones to stay healthy and safe is to reduce the chances of their getting sick. Read on.

Only a mother knows how vulnerable her new-born baby is, after an overwhelming journey of nine months. During the initial months after birth, a baby's immune system is still developing, which makes them considerably more susceptible to infections from new and unfamiliar germs that they are not yet prepared to fight. Between crawling on the floor to touching surfaces, babies tend to put almost everything in their mouth which may contain harmful germs resulting into an illness or infection. That's why parents should always be careful regarding how to keep their little one healthy and protected. And especially in today's times, parents must make disinfection a part of their daily hygiene regime around their babies and themselves.

Along with practicing good personal hygiene, follow these few tips to keep everyday baby items clean and sanitized and germs at bay.

Sterilize babies' feeding utilities

One of the important ways in which parents can support their little ones to stay healthy and safe is to reduce the chances of their getting sick. Hence, a thorough sterilization of products that come into contact with baby's mouth such as all feeding utensils, teats (nipples), cutlery, soothers, toys etc. is really crucial. Steam sterilizers prove to be really effective in this case and help eliminate almost 99.9% of household germs naturally and safely with the help of steam. They come with an auto-cut system that automatically switches off the sterilizer once the cycle is completed and also these sterilizers are available in 2 to 3 different configurations that parents can choose as per their need.

Choose an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal disinfectant

Parents should always go for disinfectant which is perfect for microbial decontamination of everything that comes in contact with baby's mouth such as plastic and metal feeding utilities like feeding bottles, soothers, toys, gum massagers, tableware, etc. Secondly, a disinfectant with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties is the best choice during this time as this would be very useful for disinfecting fruits and vegetables also in addition to the other utilities. Using the traditional method of simply washing the baby products and eatables with water is no longer effective to eliminate the bacteria and germs. It is very important for the parents to follow a regular practice of using disinfectant and make it a part of their daily routine.

Be mindful when choosing laundry detergent

While we stress on scrutinizing on what they eat and play with, we still need to care what they wear. So, select a detergent that ensures elimination of germs which is commonly found in babies' clothes, for example- bacteria and fungi. This is one of the most important features to look into while selecting a baby laundry detergent. Also, Baby's skin is soft and sensitive as compared to that of an adult. This means anything that comes into contact with the baby's delicate skin should be dermatologically tested. Thus, go for well tested and clinically approved products. Don't opt for detergents which have high fragrance, always choose laundry detergent that possess very light and mild fragrance and should be free from phosphorous, fluorescence, colorants and brighteners as these can irritate your baby's skin.

Don't skip disinfecting the eatables of babies and young children

Food is an integral part of the development and nourishment of babies. Selecting the optimal food to feed is very important and the same goes for maintaining the hygiene of the food. Parents should always encourage their kids to eat fruits and vegetables while ensuring that the fed fruits and vegetables have been properly washed under water and then thoroughly dis-infected to remove germs from their surface.

A clean and disinfected home is the ideal surrounding for a new born to thrive. Therefore, it is recommended that parents and all new families take these measures seriously and make it a daily practice for a healthy family and lifestyle.

(This article is authored by Mr Rajesh Vohra CEO, Artsana India, In assistance with Chicco Research Centre)