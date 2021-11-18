Preterm Birth: Challenges Working Women Face While Caring For Their Premature Baby

Maternity leave of 6 months is insufficient for mothers of premature babies. The mental and physical trauma of premature delivery is even more challenging for a working mother.

Premature babies, who are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, require specialized care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) which involves round-the-clock care by a team of doctors, nurses, and other allied health care professionals. The duration of care in the NICU can range from a few days to as much as 12 weeks depending on how early the baby is delivered. The time spent at the NICU by the baby is emotionally and physically taxing on the family of the baby, especially the mother. The unplanned delivery takes a toll on the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of the mother.

Assistance with breathing and feeding is common for these babies and they must also be protected against infections, which are quite frequent in premature babies. Even after discharge from the NICU, premature newborns require far more support than full-term babies. Battling through unpreparedness due to the premature birth - mental and physical trauma and all the negative aspects of premature delivery is particularly challenging for a mother and even more so for a working mother. Below are some key challenges faced by working mothers after preterm birth:

Feeding concerns

Not only is mother's milk necessary for a baby's growth and nutrition, but it also aids in the battle against illness. Breast-fed babies have a higher IQ. Benefits for the mother, including reshaping the uterus and lowering the chance of breast cancer, to mention a few. Stress has been shown to decrease the production of this vital mother's milk.

Working mothers need to train the baby to feed not only for direct breastfeeds but also using Pallada, nifty cup or bottle in their absence. Expressing milk before going to work or at the workplace can be challenging as many offices and workplaces do not provide a separate area where mothers can express and store milk.

Problems in the Workplace

In the private sector, the standard maternity leave time varies, with some organizations allowing for up to six months of leave. For the mother of a premature infant, however, even six months' leave is insufficient. When the baby is still in the NICU, she spends most of her leave tired and anxious for the infant to be discharged from the hospital. Paternity leave is not yet a common practice in our country. When the family does not provide enough assistance and the workplace is unsupportive, the new mother is forced to return to work as soon as possible. With bills piling up, pressuring her to return to work even if she isn't ready.

Juggling between work and NICU

When a working woman gives birth to a premature baby, she is often unprepared and has likely not yet started her maternity leave. The price of NICU care is extremely high. The mother's daily trips to the hospital put a lot of strain on her health. She needs to recover back to normal health before she can get back to taking care of her baby.

How should new mothers deal with emotions?

Accept your emotions, whatever they are, rather than pushing them away. It's a good idea to acknowledge your feelings.

Talk to a friend or family member about your feelings. This might be your partner, a close family member or friend, or a trained professional such as a counsellor.

If your partner's coping style differs from yours, accept it. Allow your partner to do things his or her own way and talk to and listen to each other to find out how your partner is feeling.

Try and involve in the baby's care once the doctors feel that baby's condition has stabilized. Simple tasks like spending time doing kangaroo mothers' care, changing the baby's diaper, talking to other preterm baby's mothers in the NICU could help alleviate anxiety.

Make sure you exercise regularly. Try to get out for a brief walk whenever possible, even if your baby is still in the hospital. It will be beneficial to you to get some fresh air and a change of scenery.

Consume a well-balanced diet. Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet is essential for optimal health, especially if breastfeeding.

Get enough rest. Sleep deprivation can make you exhausted and angry, making it difficult to concentrate or make judgments. The less sleep you get, the worse your mood will be, and it may even lead to mood disorders, sadness, and anxiety.

Families, professions, workplaces, and society may all aid new mothers with premature babies in a variety of ways. An accepting environment will go a long way toward easing the stress of preterm delivery. With the support and care required for the babies and mothers, it would be prudent for policymakers to provide certain flexibility in working hours or extension of maternity leave for preterm baby mothers. Also, working from home is favourable if the workplace provides the option. Emphasis should be given for all working places to have a designated place for mothers to express and store breast milk. In these ways, the workplace can be supportive for these mothers and help them in the journey of motherhood.

The article is contributed by Dr Deepa Mohan Sharma, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.