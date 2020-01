Potty training is one big task that all new parents have to deal with. Timing, technique and handling accidents – you need to be well prepared before you start potty training your babies. Usually you can begin potty training you kids between ages 18 and 24 months, but some children might not be ready until they reach 3 years. Start potty training only when your child is ready. Because it might take longer to train your child if you start too early. Patience is the key to potty training success.

How to check if my toddler is ready to be potty trained?

Asked your yourself these questions and if it is mostly ‘yes’, your child is ready for potty training.

Are you changing fewer diapers?

Has your baby’s bowel movement become more regular?

Can your little one when he or she needs to go to the bathroom?

Is your child able to pull up and pull down his or her pants?

Will your child be able sit on a toilet?

Some tips to prepare your toddler for potty training

Accidents are unavoidable, but punishment has no role to play here. Plan toilet training only when you or your partner can devote the time and energy. Let’s begin potty training:

Highlight the pottying positives

Tell your kid the benefits of using the toilet. You might say from now you can also flush, just like mommy and daddy.

Establish standard bathroom talk

Use a word to describe your child’s bodily fluids and be consistent in your usage. But don’t call it dirty or stinky. Some experts suggest using formal words like defecate, urinate rather than slang. They say, using babyish terms could turn out to be embarrassing when they get older.

Teach your toddler how to use the potty

Explain to your child how to squat, wipe and flush. The best is – bring him/her to the bathroom and demonstrate it by doing all yourself.

Choose the right potty

Choose the model that will last longer and won’t tip over when your child jumps up. Make sure that the seat is not shaky, this can push back the child to using diapers.