Planning For A Baby? Don’t Forget To Put NIPS On Your Checklist

Dr Shiva Murarka shares the importance of NIPS before family planning.

World Prematurity Day 2022: India has a diverse population, a high birth rate, the advanced age of the mother and many communities favouring consanguineous marriages, i.e. marriage within close blood relations, all of which contribute to the country's high prevalence of genetic illnesses. These genetic disorders include Down's, Klinefelter, and Turner syndrome. These diseases have many morbidities like mental retardation, heart defects, reduced muscle mass, etc. In addition, the life expectancy and the overall quality of life of the children born with these syndromes are substantially lower. But unfortunately, no tests can diagnose these conditions. At the same time, the woman is pregnant, but tests like NIPS (Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening test) can help tell us about the chances of your baby having these conditions. Dr Shiva Murarka, Senior Scientist-Reproductive Genomics, Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine, shares the importance of NIPS before family planning.

What Is NIPS?

It is a screening test provided during pregnancy to determine whether the baby is in danger of developing chromosomal disorders like Down syndrome (trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18), or trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome). A blood sample containing DNA from the developing foetus is taken for the test. Healthcare professionals can see a peek at the baby's genetic makeup thanks to DNA, which is made up of chromosomes and genes.

How Is NIPS Done?

As the name suggests, it is non-invasive. The lab technician will draw the blood and work on the blood sample to study the DNA (cell-free DNA) and draw results from it to rule out foetal aneuploidy using the advanced technology of Next Generation Sequencing.

What Conditions Can Be Screened By NIPS?

Not all chromosomal disorders can be screened for NIPS. The common chromosomal variations that can be filtered through NIPS during the pregnancy:

Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome) Trisomy 21 (Patau syndrome) Additional offerings are being offered now (like other rare chromosomal aneuploidies and sex chromosomal aneuploidies)

NIPS is a screening test with greater than 99% accuracy, while the only diagnostic test with 100% accuracy is done on amniocentesis/ chorionic villus sampling, an invasive procedure.

Is NIPS Safe?

NIPS is safe as nowhere in the sample collection does it involve the baby. Only a mother's blood sample is required, and no surgical process is involved in the testing.

When Should A Pregnant Woman Get NIPS Done?

It is recommended that the test be conducted post-10 weeks of pregnancy, as, before that, there's no evidence suggesting the presence of the baby's DNA in the mother's blood. Although it is not a compulsory test, it is highly recommended for a pregnant woman to get the NIPS done, as it gives the mother and her family a fair idea of the probability of a baby being born with certain genetic disorders. In addition, the family can prepare themselves for a baby with such conditions, as raising such a child comes with many responsibilities and challenges.

