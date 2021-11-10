No, Cloth Diapers Aren’t Messy! A Few More Myths New Parents Should Stop Believing

Compared to the traditional old-style cloth diapers, modern cloth diapers are more sophisticated, more comfortable, easily wearable and washable, and above all, are leak-proof.

When people think of babies, many often think of 'DIAPERS'. Diapers are the first thing that babies generally wear. They are important for the babies' well-being, health, and overall comfort.

Here we are talking about cloth diapers which can be termed as the first of diapers that babies began to wear in older times. Over the years, plenty of things have been said about cloth diapers and still continue to be told. Most people still are clueless about the fact that modern cloth diapers are completely different from the traditional old-style cloth diapers. But still not many remain convinced. Most of these people cannot be blamed, for parenting brings along with it, lots of responsibilities and hard choices, and hence they remain reluctant to compromise. As a result, lots of queries are constantly posed and lots of myths constantly keep floating around.

Some are general myths that do not have any evidence to support them, while others are silly myths that are best dismissed as irrelevant.

A FEW POPULAR MYTHS ABOUT CLOTH DIAPERS

Over the years, there have been a few myths centered on cloth diapers. They are all what they are, that is, MYTHS, that have been refuted and dismissed time and again.

Some popular myths that have been shattered are:

MYTH 1: Cloth diapers are too old fashioned

That's right for they have been around for ages now, since the days of our great, great, great grandmothers. Then there were no disposable diapers and also there were not many options in those days. Modern cloth diapers are different in all ways from the older traditional cloth diapers. They are more sophisticated, more comfortable, more easily wearable and washable, and above all, are leak-proof.

MYTH 2 - Cloth diapers are too costly

That's a myth. Though they are a bit costly when they are first purchased, they are cost-effective in the long run. A single cloth diaper can last for a year and more, if looked-after well. On the other hand, disposable diapers, though cheaper when first purchased, are expensive in the long run. Once a disposable diaper is used, they need to be discarded after their usage value comes to an end. 10 cloth diapers can last for a good three years whereas 5 disposable diapers can last for only a day. So, if you buy 10 cloth diapers, each costing Rs 800, you need to spend only Rs 8000, and use them all for 3 years. On the other hand, 5 disposable diapers, each costing Rs 10, you will be using them all in a day, which means you need to buy 5 for use every day, and for a month, 31*5*10 = Rs 1,555/-. Now multiply that for 900 days, it will work out to Rs 45,000/-.

MYTH 3: Cloth diapers are leaky

It is disposable diapers that are prone to leak often. There have been many instances where parents had to contend with poop leaks in disposable diapers. On the other hand, cloth diapers rarely cause such issues. They are not only leak-proof but are also waterproof. They only need to be properly handled and used.

MYTH 4: Cloth diapers are very uncomfortable

Just because cloth diapers in the old days were uncomfortable to wear, many feel that the present days are the same, little realizing that times have changed and modern ones are more comfortable and easy to wear. Some have the notion that just because cloth diapers come with a lot of buttons, they make wearing uncomfortable. But that's wrong because the buttons are meant for only keeping and holding the diaper intact in place for the baby to wear. In no way, they impact the weight of the cloth diapers.

MYTH 5: Cloth diapers are far too bulky

Cloth diapers may look huge for a small size baby, which parents take as too bulky. Another aspect that parents take as being too bulky is cloth diapers that have many layers. The more the layers, the bulkier parents feel the cloth diaper to be. This is a misconception. Modern cloth diapers are lighter, and comfortable to wear, thanks to better technology. They do not weigh in excess of 150 grams. Also, they tend to weigh more only after absorbing or becoming too soggy; then they gain double the original weight.

MYTH 6: Cloth diapers affect milestones of babies

That is false, and purely a myth for there is no scientific or medical evidence to it. There have been no instances of a baby wearing a cloth diaper that interfered with its first crawling attempt or first step taking attempt. Reality is that some babies might have faced issues in their first crawl or step, but cloth diapers have nothing to do with it. It must be understood that each baby is different, and each baby achieves its milestone as and when it's ready.

MYTH 7: Cloth diapers widens the legs of the baby

To say when a baby wears a cloth diaper, the legs widen, it's a complete myth. Reality is that some babies keep their legs in a position that resembles a frog. This happens because the width of the crotch and heaviness of the cloth diapers does not allow the baby's legs to stay too close. Another factor could be that's the normal leg position of the baby. Remember it's a diaper made of cloth.

MYTH 8: Cloth diapers make babies get rashes

That is a complete myth. It could be the case with bad quality cloth diapers, but not so with good quality cloth diapers. Moreover, rashes can happen due to reasons ranging from poor hygiene to improper washing, presence of chemicals, etc. On the other hand, disposable diapers contain chemicals that are harmful like fragrances and toxins which cause rashes on the baby's skin, when the diaper absorbs into the baby's skin.

Good quality cloth diapers are generally from 100% organic cotton cloth, which is perfectly suitable for babies.

MYTH 9: Cloth diapers involves plenty of work

It is a myth floated around the story that a lot of work is involved when cloth diapers are bought, used, worn, and dried, a trend that needs to be repeated many times. Reality is that modern cloth diapers are lighter and a whole lot easier on the baby's body. Even the work routine is easy and light a minute is needed for a cloth diaper to be worn and likewise, five minutes for a cloth diaper to get proper washing and drying.

MYTH 10:Babies that wear cloth diapers cannot be potty trained

Reality is that cloth diapers are more likely to potty train babies better than most diapers and earlier than scheduled as well when compared to disposable diapers.

A baby that wears a cloth diaper will automatically feel wet as a result of which potty training becomes easier and it will be able to use the potty much faster. On the other hand, chemicals present in disposable diapers draw moisture away from the body of the baby. This will make it feel dry as a result of which it hampers potty training which requires babies to feel wet. But instead, they will have a tougher time when using the potty.

There are many more myths still circulating around. But as said, they are what they are plain and simple MYTHS, and nothing more.

On the whole, cloth diapers offer a number of unique benefits. They are pure natural, made from natural fibers, with not an iota of chemicals present in them. One cloth diaper can be used for a minimum of two to three years and more, if well-taken care of. Finally, they are also biodegradable and reusable, which indicates that they are good for the environment.

Today's cloth diapers come with a whole of options as well, made from different types of eco-friendly materials. Whatever the choice eventually, parents can stay assured that their baby will feel comfortable, and cozy in any kind of cloth diaper.

The article is contributed by Shripriya Khaitan Dhelia, Co-Founder of FabPad, a startup that is creating eco-friendly alternatives for sustainable menstruation and diapering.