Newborn Screening Month 2022: Dr Himani Narula Shares The Importance of Newborn Screening.

It is estimated that five million children die in the first month of their life in developing countries, and four million children are born with some congenital anomaly. In addition, approximately 4:1000 is estimated to have hearing defects, and 5:1000 are expected to have congenital heart abnormalities. In contrast, the incidence of inborn errors of metabolism is estimated to be approximately 1:1000. Currently, there is no national program for newborn screening in India. Dr Himani Narula, Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Director & Co-founder of Continua kids, shares the importance of newborn screening.

Early Identification

Undiagnosed children can develop mental retardation, learning disability, educational backwardness, and behavioural abnormalities, which adds to parents' social, financial, and emotional burden in diagnosing and managing these children. Early identification and parental counselling can help detect preventable and treatable conditions and may reduce the mortality and morbidity arising from them.

Neonatal Period

Newborn screening is one method to identify various disorders early in the neonatal period. Newborn screening is feasible; population-based tests can be easily performed in the early neonatal period. One of the essential advantages of newborn screening is early diagnosis and intervention that prevents disability and death. Various other benefits of screening are timely family counselling and prenatal diagnosis for the subsequent pregnancy is possible. In addition, it avoids frustration for both parents and physicians. Newborn Screening is typically defined as testing done within the days of birth to identify an infant at risk of specific genetic and metabolic disorders so that treatment can begin as soon as possible.

What Diseases Should Be Screened?

It is essential to understand what diseases should be screened for. The screening may vary from country to country, state to state; however, some of the common disorders found in the Indian research indicate are Congenital hypothyroidism (CH), the most common preventable cause of mental retardation. According to Karnataka Pediatric Journal, G6PD deficiency is the most common enzyme deficiency affecting an estimated 400 million people worldwide. Congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cystic fibrosis, and galactosemia are some other diseases. It also states that Biotinidase deficiency is a rare but easily treatable disorder caused by mutations in the BTD gene. Hereditary heart diseases account for 5 10% of all infant deaths, and about 25% of CHDs are life-threatening.

Newborn Screening Vital Factors

Newborn screening has some vital factors to be emphasized. The first factor would be educating the health care professionals, parents, the general population, and policymakers about the importance. The second aspect would be proper timing, specimen collection, transport, lab testing and reporting. Finally, the segment would be an early follow-up of an abnormal test. There, notification tracking and further performing confirmatory testing diagnoses through clinical and biochemically valuation.

Counselling And Treatment

Followed by planning the management, which would include counselling, treatment monitoring and long-term follow-ups, revaluation is essential to ensure quality and to monitor and follow up on the outcomes. Counselling and consent are critical before conducting the test. In a country like India, where we do not have a government mandate on newborn screening, it is imperative to take consent ideal time for conducting such a newborn. Screening is between two to five years of birth; the sample can be collected before discharge from the hospital.

Conclusion

There are various technologies which are used for newborn screening. In addition, parents can acquire detailed information from their respective physicians and treating doctors. Newborn screening is a norm in developed countries and is recommended to prevent morbidity and mortality. Therefore, it's high time to adopt an infant screening program based on incidence. In our country, we can have children screened for disorders ranging between 5 and 50+.