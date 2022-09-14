Newborn Screening Awareness Month: Why Must Infants Be Screened At Birth?

Dr Amulya Kantipudi shares why infants must be screened at birth.

September is Newborn Screening Awareness Month, which seeks to raise awareness around screening newborns for severe disorders that may not be evident at birth. Still, it would cause severe disability/ death in later years if not identified and appropriately managed in the early part of life. This helps save infants' lives and ensure a good quality of life. Dr Amulya Kantipudi (MD Pediatrics and Assistant Professor), Department of Pediatrics at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), shares why infants must be screened at birth.

What Is Newborn Screening (NBS)?

It is a process by which newborns are screened just after birth for specific disorders that are not apparent but manifest later in life, leading to severe disability and death unless detected and treated early. NBS is not simply a test but a comprehensive system that includes education, follow-up of abnormal results, confirmatory testing, diagnosis, treatment, and periodic outcome evaluation. These tests are targeted to identify specific genetic, hormonal, metabolic, hearing, and cardiac defects. Currently, congenital hearing loss, critical congenital heart diseases, and metabolic disorders are seen at 4/1000 live births, 5/1000 live births and 1/1000 live births, respectively.

When And How Is The Test Done?

Pulse-oximetry and hearing screening do not require a blood sample. The rest are done between 48-72 hours after a baby is born using a simple heel prick blood sample from the baby that is collected onto a specialized filter paper by a trained nursing person or paramedic. This sample is dried for a few hours and transported to an NBS laboratory, usually a private NBS laboratory in India.

International Recommendations:

The US Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (ACHDNC) issues a recommended universal screening panel that identifies several core conditions (core NBS panel), those for which screening is highly recommended as well as secondary conditions (extended NBS panel) for which screening is optional. Core NBS tests for 35 disorders and extended NBS tests for around 25 diseases.

Disorders Screened Under NBS

Usually, the core panel includes hearing screening for congenital deafness, pulse oximetry screening (to pick up critical congenital heart diseases), screening for endocrine disorders of the adrenal (congenital adrenal hyperplasia), thyroid glands (congenital hypothyroidism), screening for metabolic disorders like fatty acid oxidation defects, aminoacidurias, organic acidurias, blood disorders like thalassemia, G6PD deficiency and sickle cell anaemia.

Ideally, hearing screening with a two-stage screening protocol is to be conducted before the discharge of a newborn from the hospital, congenital deafness needs to be confirmed at least within three months, and necessary interventions are to be started before six months of life to get the best results from therapy. Failure to institute appropriate treatment for deafness before six months of life may lead to severe delays in acquiring speech and language, poor school performance and behavioural problems.

Congenital hypothyroidism (CH), if untreated before two weeks of life, can delay development and cause mental retardation in children. Rapid testing and identification of CH, along with an early institution of therapy, can prevent these permanent neurological consequences.

Testing for blood disorders (Sickle cell anaemia, G6PD deficiency, thalassemia) should be mandated at least in northern, western and parts of southern India which have a high prevalence of these disorders and among families with consanguineous marriages.

Similarly, screening for metabolic disorders should also be done, at least for children from families with consanguineous marriages, critically ill newborns etc. The early identification and initiation of appropriate treatment through special diet, drug molecules, and dietary elimination can prevent severe neurological impairments and sometimes death.

Does A Positive Test Confirm The Disease?

Once the screening test is positive for a disorder, it needs to be confirmed with a fresh blood sample through a different confirmatory test (followed by a mutation analysis), after which therapy is initiated.

The NBS Scenario: Where Does India Stand?

In India, NBS is not funded by the central or state government in most places. Many public and private hospitals provide NBS at cost, unlike in many other countries where Universal NBS is a part of national health policy. Currently, in India, universal NBS under the public sector is only offered in three areas: Goa, Chandigarh and Kerala. Commonly screened disorders in India are congenital hypothyroidism, G6PD deficiency, cystic fibrosis, galactosemia, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other metabolic diseases.

Challenges For NBS In India

Even after 60 years of the introduction of NBS to the world, India still has been facing considerable problems in implementing a nationwide Universal NBS programme. For example, low newborn screening rates in India may be due to unawareness among parents and the medical community, lack of adequate pre-test counselling to parents, financial constraints, fewer testing laboratories, etc.

Conclusion

All hospitals in India should initiate NBS for at least the common disorders CH, CAH, and G6PD deficiency, along with pulse oximetry and hearing screening thus following a conservative approach in a background of limited resources. Expanded screening may follow once the basic tests are established well, and the necessary infrastructure is in place. The importance of NBS programmes needs to be emphasized, and the more widespread its use, the less could be the cost implications. In all, NBS prevents profound disabilities and deaths of children caused by disorders identified through NBS and is crucial to implement at a broader scale.