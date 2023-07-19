Neonatal Seizures: All You Need To Know About Convulsions

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Whenever any parent hears that their baby is having convulsions or seizures the parents' first reaction is isn't the baby too young can the baby get convulsions at this age? Is the baby going to survive? If they do are they going to be normal? Will they develop epilepsy? Dr Kishore Kumar, Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengalurushares that all these are common questions a parent comes across in their minds some express it, and some suffer silently. Neonatal convulsions are abnormal movements or portions of the body - due to abnormal activity in the brain. They are relatively rare, affecting 1 in 1000 live birth babies.
The fact of life is that neonatal convulsions or seizures are most often preventable. Here is the rule Prevention is better than cure. Newborn brain is developing too fast their brain size (measured by head circumference is 35 cm at birth, and by two years of age, it is usually around 50 cm.) Adult head size is generally about 54 to 55 cm. It means that >90% of brain growth happens in the first two years so a newborn's brain is susceptible to many insults which can and should be prevented.
The convulsions in a newborn baby can either be "obvious" or "subtle" which can easily be missed if the observant is not experienced enough. The convulsions need to be treated. The development of the baby needs to be monitored. Generally, treating the underlying cause is enough in most cases - like oxygen for hypoxia, calcium supplementation for hypocalcaemia, and sugar for hypoglycaemia - but sometimes, if the cause is unknown or if the baby is getting repeated convulsions - we do use anti-convulsant meds - as required for few months.
Apparent convulsions depend on the number of days of life, and the causes are usually expected from that. These are general rules, and exceptions are sometimes there for every rule.
Subtle convulsions are sometimes difficult to pinpoint or diagnose and could be easily missed by new staff who are inexperienced. They could manifest as unusual cries, movements or unusual behaviour, sometimes just cycling movements of arms or legs, or both.
