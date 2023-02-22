Natural Methods To Improve Weight Gain In Premature Babies

Many premature babies are born with low birth weight. Dr. Vanessa Mascaren suggests some tips for parents to improve weight gain in premature infants.

Babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy are known as premature babies or preemies, and such infants are vulnerable to serious health problems. Hence, they require special attention. Premature babies suffer from nutritional deficit, which can lead to growth retardation, poor behavioural and cognitive outcomes. Moreover, they have premature organ system with reduced immunity, which poses additional health risks. Many premature babies are also born with low birth weight (weighing less than 2.5Kg).

If your baby is born too early or before your pregnancy reaches 37 weeks with low birth weight, here's what you can do to ensure that he/she gains weight faster and grows healthy.

How to improve weight gain in premature infants

Talking to the HealthSite, Dr. Vanessa Mascarenhas, Pharm D., Regional Medical Advisor, NeoLacta Lifesciences, has suggested some natural methods to improve weight gain in premature infants.

Breastfeed on schedule: Breastfeeding is the best way of nourishing infants. Try to avoid feeding your baby anything other than breast milk for the first six months after birth. Parents of low-birth-weight babies are often told to feed their baby at least every three hours, sometimes every two, even if that means waking your baby from a deep sleep or nap.

Skin-to-skin contact: This helps both the mother and the baby. Kangaroo care, which is holding your baby directly against your skin, is known to:

modulate baby's temperature

regulate baby's heart and breathing rates

aids the baby spend more time in deep sleep

helps mothers with a better chance of successful initiation and continuation of breastfeeding.

Follow safe sleeping guidelines: Babies less than 3 months of age, babies born premature or have a low birth weight are most vulnerable to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Sleep in the same room as your baby, but not in the same bed. You could either use a co-sleeper or bring your baby's crib, bassinet, or cot close to your bed. When you put your baby to sleep, make sure she sleeps on her back not on her tummy or side.

Monitor her growth closely: Ensure that you take your baby to the paediatrician regularly and don't miss out on any check-ups so that the doctor can track her progress and identify any problems at an earlier stage. Also ensure that your baby gets all the recommended vaccines on time.

Help her thrive: To help her thrive, make sure you make time to just hold, play with, and stroke your baby. Get to know her likes and dislikes. Over time watch their unique personality emerge as the bond between baby and mother keeps getting stronger.