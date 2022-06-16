Natural Ingredients Parents Must Look For In Baby Skin Care Products

A plethora of baby care products are available on the market. To choose the right one for your baby, you need to check the ingredients being used in the products.

A newborn baby's skin is delicate, sensitive, and prone to irritation if exposed to the wrong skin care products. Thus, every baby needs a distinct skincare treatment that will nurture their soft and supple skin and will also help in the healthy growth of their skin. Parents should be aware of their baby's skin before setting any particular skin care routine. The delicate skin of a baby requires more care and nourishment as compared to an adult's skin.

For new parents, it becomes more imperative to understand the ingredients being used in a baby-care product. There is a plethora of baby care products available on the market. To choose the right one for their baby, they need to first know and understand the effects of the ingredients being used in the product.

Natural Ingredients That Are Good For Your Baby's Skin

Today, parents need to turn back to the basics while choosing a baby-care product. Do not turn a blind eye to 'All Natural' claims from brands. Research, understand, and then decide what is right for your baby's sensitive skin. Products labelled "100% Natural" are not certainly 100 per cent free of chemicals and additives. The word "organic" has become an over-used word, but it is not essential that any organic product be used for babies. To begin with, always look for products that have only those natural ingredients which are known to give right nourishment to baby's skin.

Kindly see the 'Veg logo' which is mark that all the ingredients in the products are of 100 per cent Vegetarian origin and are really good for baby's skin. Natural ingredients like avocado butter, argon oil, almond milk, Geranium, Willowherb, Murumuru butter, oats, and apricots are globally known to provide the utmost natural care for a baby's skin. Choosing products having natural features will give you the confidence that they will not harm your baby's skin while nourishing it.

Say NO to These Ingredients

Now, let's understand the ingredients that need to be avoided in products for newborn babies. Phenoxyethanol is one such harmful ingredient which is commonly found in babies' cosmetic products, which are known for their potential risk to cause allergies to baby's skin. Apart from this, always look at the label of the product and avoid products with parabens, tropolones, SLES, alcohol, and dyes. A product having no added EDTA and phthalates makes it safer and more suitable for your newborn's sensitive skin.

No one but a parent can know and understand what's best for a baby. A little guidance can always help our new parents choose wisely while nurturing their baby's gentle skin.

The article is written by Rajesh Vohra CEO, Artsana India, in assistance with Chicco Research Centre.