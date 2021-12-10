Management Of Premature Babies In NICU: Things Parents Should Keep In Mind

Parents need to be careful about certain things while taking care of premature babies in NICU like maintaining the correct temperature.

It is imperative to take utmost care of premature babies during their NICU stay. If the baby was born preterm, you may get anxious, tensed, stressed and panic, and worry about his/her health and safety.

"There's no need to fret as caring for preterm babies is not very different from caring for those babies who are born healthy. You just need a little change that will be beneficial for the baby and help the baby to stay fit and fine," says Dr. Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

According to Dr. Birajdar, parents need to be careful about certain things while taking care of premature babies in NICU. Below are a few things parents should keep in mind:

Maintain the correct temperature

It will be essential for you to ensure the baby's safety. The correct way to do this is by adding layers of clothing or removing them when necessary. Take the help of a digital thermometer and maintain the baby's axillary temperature as recommended by the doctor. The ideal room temperature is 24-26 degrees C. The NICU team also should be prepared to handle any emergencies.

Help the little one sleep

You can help your baby sleep peacefully by setting the right environment, like cool temperature and dim lighting and the room has to be quiet. The baby may get hungry, frequently. So, feed the baby from time to time.

Bath the baby properly

Babies born at birth weight more than 2.5kg can be bathed. Wait for the umbilical cord to fall off before you start regular bathing of your baby. Make sure the water is not that hot. It should be warm and use only plain water for the baby. Don't add any liquid cleansers to the bathwater. Give sponge bathing and avoid using any lotions or oils without the doctor's recommendation.

Massage

Gently massage the baby's feet, legs, and hands. Do not go overboard. In case you are using any essential oil, just first check with the expert. Doing so can induce sleep as well.

Kangaroo care

It can be essential to build a stronger bond with the baby. Practice it by dressing the baby in just a nappy and letting him/her rest on your chest. It will help the baby overcome pain, stress, and any other problem he/she has. Furthermore, it promotes healthy weight gain, allows regulating the baby's heart rate and breathing. Make sure that the baby also breastfeeds properly. It is essential for the growth and development of the baby.

Limit visitors

While in the NICU, visitors will not be allowed to help the babies to keep allergies, infections, and diseases at bay. It is better to not allow anyone to visit the baby for at least during first few months of their life. Parents should not leave the baby unattended.

Preterm birth is more common among women who become pregnant through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, as compared to those who conceived naturally. According to a study published in Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology, IVF/ICSI conceptions have an approximately 80% increased risk for spontaneous preterm birth prior to both 37 and 34 weeks gestation than compared with natural conceptions.