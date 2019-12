The most common sleep difficulties reported nationally for toddlers and pre-schoolers are problems of going to bed, falling asleep and frequent night awakenings – collectively, these problems are referred to as behavioral insomnias of childhood. © Shutterstock

Sleep is important for everyone. A lack of sleep or any sleep problems can make a person cranky and it may also lead to a host of physical ailments. Researchers from Bar-Ilan University say that sleep disturbances affect brain performance, aging and various brain disorders. The journal Nature Communications published this study.

As with everybody ese, sleep is also important for toddlers and infants. As a parent, you must know what issues this lack of proper sleep may cause.

Poor infant sleep may lead to attention problems

According to a study at American Friends of Tel Aviv University, there is a link between poor infant sleep and compromised attention and behaviour at the toddler stage. ‘Temper tantrums and misbehaviour, restlessness and inattention are the trappings of the typical toddler. But they may also be signs of developmental delays or disorders. Are infant sleep irregularities red flags for later developmental difficulties?’ ask researchers of this study. Developmental Neuropsychology published this study. Researchers discovered that one-year-olds who experienced fragmented sleep were more likely to have difficulties concentrating and to exhibit behavioural problems at three and four years of age.

Infant sleep problems may be due to mother’s depression during pregnancy

Another study at the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute says that severe and persistent infant sleep problems in the first year are linked to poor maternal mental and physical health during pregnancy. Researchers say that it’s very common to experience difficulties with infant sleep at some point in the first year, with about 60 per cent of mothers reporting mild or fluctuating problems. But for 20 per cent of mothers, their infants sleep problems are both persistent and severe during the first year. These mothers were more likely to have poorer mental and physical health during pregnancy in comparison to mothers of infants with no sleep problems.

Toddlers with sleep problems may have behavioural problems

Parents may please take note that toddlers having sleeping difficulties are likely to experience behavioural problems. Early sleep problems may be both a cause and consequence of children’s difficulties with behavioral and emotional self-regulation, another study showed. Inadequate sleep is causes daytime sleepiness, less optimal pre-school adjustment and issues of irritability, hyperactivity and attention, the study says. “Essentially, these young children may be in a loop, with sleep disruption affecting their psychiatric symptoms and psychiatric symptoms affecting their sleep-wake organisation,” explained John Boekamp from Bradley Hospital, Rhode Island in the US.

“The most common sleep difficulties reported nationally for toddlers and pre-schoolers are not wanting to go to bed, falling asleep and frequent night awakenings – collectively, we may call these behavioral insomnias of childhood,” Boekamp added. “Sleep problems in young children frequently co-occur with other behavioral issues, with evidence that inadequate sleep causes daytime sleepiness, less optimal pre-school adjustment, and problems of irritability, hyperactivity and attention.”

This study examined the nature and prevalence of diagnostically defined sleep disorders, including Sleep Onset Insomnia and Night Waking Insomnia, in a group of 183 young children. This is especially common in children with disruptive behaviour, attention, anxiety and mood problems. “It is important for families to be aware of how important sleep is to the behavioral adjustment and well being of young children,” Boekamp pointed out. The study was published online in the journal Child Psychiatry & Human Development.