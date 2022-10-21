Infant Acid Reflux: Does Your Baby Start Spitting After Feeding? Know What's Normal And What Is Not

Babies spitting milk is quite normal in the first three months, this is called gastroesophageal reflux or infant acid reflux.

Being a new mother comes up with a lot of responsibilities and not having proper knowledge of what goes inside your baby's body can cause unnecessary stress. A lot of mothers find themselves concerned about their baby's eating habits, especially about spitting food. Looking at your baby spit all the formula or breast milk can be concerning for you but babies spitting milk is quite normal in the first three months. About 50 per cent of all babies feel their food coming back to the esophagus after eating, this phenomenon is called gastroesophageal reflux or infant acid reflux. Normally the muscles between the esophagus and stomach keep the food where it belongs. But these muscles can take time to mature which makes infant reflux pretty common among newborn babies.

Can spitting affect the growth of your baby?

Spitting milk is pretty normal and it generally causes no negative effects on your baby's wellbeing as long as they are eating well and gaining weight. Gaining natural healthy weight is a sign that your baby is not being affected by the calories lost while spitting up. However, there are a few conditions where you should be concerned. Certain signs and symptoms can indicate serious underlying conditions which need your attention. Some of such symptoms include:

It is concerning if your baby isn't gaining weight even after a few weeks of their birth.

If your baby is spitting up forcefully and if the color of the spitting fluid is green or yellow.

If your baby is spitting blood or materials that look like coffee grounds.

If your baby is refusing to eat.

If your baby is facing difficulty in breathing or shows other signs of illness

Started to have fewer wet diapers than usual.

If he or she began to spit up at the age of 6 months or older.

Cries more than usual.

You need to immediately contact your doctor if you see any such symptoms. These can be early signs of any underlying conditions that your baby might be suffering from. Treatment of such issues depend upon the causes that are causing them. Doctors can examine and prescribe medications to treat the infant flux.

How to reduce spitting up

Here are some tips to ensure that your baby doesn't spit up:

Feed in an upright position: Keep your baby in an upright position while feeding. Avoid baby swings or any other active play during it.

Don't overfeed: Feeding your baby small portions more frequently would be a better alternative.

Burps after feeding: Make sure to make them burp after eating which will ensure that air doesn't build up in their stomach.

Make them sleep on their back: This sleeping position will also help you avoid sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Making your baby sleep on their tummy can make them spit up the food.

Check your own diet: Your own diet heavily affects the health of your baby. If you are breastfeeding your baby, your doctor might recommend avoiding having dairy products or some other items in your daily diet.

While spitting up is quite common among newborns, you can always reach out to your doctor for consultation if you have any concerns.

The article is contributed by Dr Lini Balakrishnan, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur.