As a mother, you will be spending a lot of time with your baby. So, you especially need to maintain good hygiene rules to keep your little one away from infections. @Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world. Despite people taking adequate measures and governments imposing severe restrictions, this disease shows no signs of abating. There is also no vaccine yet though trials have started for many possible cures. We know that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of this deadly contagion. But not much is said about the risk to newborns in the current scenario. With almost the entire world adopting social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential for all new moms to know that newborns are most prone to infections. This is because their immune system is still developing. Hence, they must take extra precautions and care to protect their baby from infection-causing germs and bacteria by following some effective hygiene rules.

Even basic precautions like washing your hands before feeding your baby and after changing a nappy as well as after touching pets or any surface will go a long way in helping you keep your baby safe. You must also take care not to mix your baby’s clothes with that of any adult’s. This will also save your tiny tot from infections. Let us take a look at a few hygiene rules that you must follow to keep your baby safe in the times of COVID-19.

Hygiene is important

Hygiene is very important when it comes to your baby’s health. It reduces your baby’s chances of falling ill due to the germs and virus that he or she may be exposed to every day. Therefore, if you want to ensure your baby’s safety, you have to maintain good personal hygiene. As a mother, you will be spending a lot of time with your baby. So, you especially need to maintain good hygiene rules.

Wash your hands frequently

Your hands may carry germs and bacteria that can cause a wide range of disease. It may also pick up the virus that causes COVID-19. So, So, you must wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wet your hands and apply soap. Then work up a lather by rubbing your hands together. Be sure to wash the back of your hands, under your nails and between the fingers. This will remove all germs.

Wash your baby’s hands too

Your baby may be crawling on the floor or touching object that are not very clean. Most baby’s also have the habit of sucking their fingers and toes. Therefore, you must also wash your baby’s hands and feet and keep them clean at all times.

Keep surfaces in your home clean

It is difficult to control babies and toddlers. They run or crawl all over the place and inspect everything they see. So, it is extremely important to keep all surfaces in your house clean. Use a disinfectant generously and wipe all surfaces at least three times a day. This will go a long way in keeping your baby safe.

Keep your baby’s clothes clean

Replace your baby’s bath towel every 3-4 months. Wash his or her clothes separately and use a cleaning agent that is free of phosphorous, parabens, SLS/SLES/ ALS, synthetic color, added bleach, and silicates as these chemicals can irritate your baby’s sensitive skin. Change diaper every 2 to 3 hours. You can also add a disinfectant when you are washing your baby’s clothes. This will help keep germs away.