If you have a newborn or a toddler in the house, then your concern about the child's health during the COVID-19 pandemic is quite understandable. Even if nobody in your family or people living nearby are suffering from the disease, it is necessary to take precautionary steps to keep your little one safe. Many researches about the novel coronavirus and its impact on the babies are still undergoing, but you need to do your best to protect your child from the deadly virus.

Precautions to keep your babies safe during the pandemic

You may be feeling more worried about your child's safety during the pandemic than usual. However, don't panic and follow these few steps which are recommended by health experts and health care organizations to keep your baby safe and away from the COVID-19 virus.

Practise good hand hygiene

According to the World Health Organization, you need to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or an alcohol based rub in order to keep the germs away. And always go near the baby with clean hands and if possible avoid touching his mouth or nose.

Follow social distancing guidelines

It's crucial to follow the advice of the CDC and your local government and practice social distancing. We know that friends and relatives are excited to meet the newborn but ask them to maintain proper distance or video call them in order to make them meet the baby instead of having them visit your place. A study says up to 45 per cent of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic, the infected person may show no symptoms.

Stock up on the supplies

You don’t need to over-do it but it is a good idea to have supplies for your baby in your home to last for at least a few weeks. Make sure you step out as least as possible because eventually you never know who is carrying the germs and may contaminate you. So, make sure to stock up on foods, medicines, thermometers and other common household items such as soap, toilet paper, diapers, and other necessary items in your house.

Keep baby’s gear clean

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to disinfecting the high-touch surfaces in your home, you need to regularly clean your baby’s toys and gear with warm water. Also, don’t forget to also clean your baby’s bottles, plastic toys, bedding and clothes.

Be cautious while breastfeeding

According to a new study at the University of Pennsylvania, it is very important to breastfeed your baby especially during this time. And as per the World Health Organization, if breastfeeding mothers have any symptoms, they must be careful to take extra precautions so that they don’t infect their little one. It is very important to carefully clean your breast pump and hands before going near him. It’s also equally important to clean your breast pump with warm water after each use. As a precaution, make sure to wear a mask while you are feeding the baby. Also, wash hands thoroughly before touching the baby’s bottles. By following all these CDC suggested steps, you may prevent the potential spread of the virus in your family and especially to your little one.