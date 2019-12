Breastfeeding is an emotional journey that a mother embarks upon with her newborn. It gives her an opportunity to bond with the infant while being the exclusive nutrition provider for the baby. Your breast milk acts as the essential nutrient for your infant. But it is essential to start the weaning process ideally after the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding.

Weaning is a natural process that involves the substitution of breastmilk with solid food. The World Health Organization advocates that infants should be fed on breast milk entirely for the first six months and gradually introduced to solid foods alongside mother’s milk. This is because post six months, the infant’s need for nutrients such as iron, zinc and vitamin D increases and breastmilk alone does not provide for the additional nutritional requirements.

Weaning may be a daunting task for most mothers. They experience mixed emotions during this phase. While on the one hand, it is normal to feel excited about the newfound independence for yourself, on the other, there is a sadness as your baby steps into another stage of their life. While some infants wean off easily, others protest and this transition phase can be stressful for both the mother and child. Here is how the transition from breastfeeding to weaning can be smoothly executed

Reduce breastfeeding sessions

Weaning depends upon the comfort of the mother and baby. It is advisable to start weaning off your child gradually rather than all of a sudden. Mothers can begin by making alterations in the number of feeding sessions and substitute breast milk gradually with solid foods on consecutive days. Some mothers choose what is called ‘infant-led weaning’, where the child is given the freedom to start weaning off, but this may be a time taking process lasting over 2 years.

Include solid food alongside breast milk

While substituting breast milk, mothers need to ensure adequate nutrition for their infants through solid foods. Before the child starts teething, it is advisable to feed baby food that comes packed with proteins, iron and other nutrients. Introduce solid foods at small amounts at the beginning alongside breast milk in order to meet the nutrition requirements for your child. While breast milk provides comfort to a child, a mother should continue to breastfeed ideally till the child is ready to let it off.

Whenever and however you stop breastfeeding, be gentle with yourself and your baby. It’s a big shift physically, hormonally and emotionally for you both, so do it with thought and care. Your body should have plenty of time to adapt to weaning, so you’re unlikely to experience any uncomfortable engorgement. You may find it tough emotionally, though, so make time for plenty of cuddles and bonding moments.

Use a breast pump Stopping breastfeeding suddenly can put the mother at risk of engorgement, blocked ducts or mastitis, as well as bringing about an abrupt change for the baby’s digestive and immune systems to cope with. It may also be difficult for you the mother and baby emotionally. A way to alleviate this can be by pumping milk with the help of a breast pump. The pumped milk allows the mother to facilitate feeding her infant as per convenience and comfort while maintaining closeness.