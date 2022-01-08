Guidelines For Complimentary Food Introduction: What Should You Feed Your Baby?

Below are a few complimentary foods that are appropriate for your baby to eat, as well as foods which you must avoid giving a 6-month-old infant.

Breastmilk is adequate for babies till they turn 6-months-old. But after 6 months, feeding them only breast milk is not enough. This is because an infant's energy requirements start increasing, which can't be met by only breast milk. Hence, it becomes necessary to start complementary feeding, as the baby is now ready for other semi-solid foods.

Complementary feeding - Why is it necessary?

As mentioned above, you must start complementary feeding when your infant turns 6 months old. Around 6-7 months, babies can swallow solid foods, and by 8-12 months, they are able to move their tongues from side to side. If complementary feeding is delayed, the child will end up being a poor chewer and will find it harder to chew solid foods. Between 6-9 months, infants learn to hold semi-solid foods in their tongues instead of pushing them out. However, make sure that you continue to breastfeed your child alongside as it covers a large part of the basic energy requirements of babies until they turn 2 years old.

The digestive system also gets ready to digest protein, starch and fats around this time. Other reasons to start complementary feeding are:

Infants like mouthing and biting food.

Their gums are hard so they like to chew semi-solid foods.

Infants develop hand to mouth coordination.

How and what should you feed your baby?

The overall quantity of food you should give your child depends on their energy requirements. It is better to start feeding the child in small amounts and increase the amount of food as the child gets older. Around 6-8 months, breast milk covers 600/kcal of the total energy requirements per day. In addition to this, the child requires 200 kcal more which can be covered by nutritional and staple food. This may increase to 300 kcal per day when the baby turns 9-11 months old.

Here are a few complimentary foods that are appropriate for your baby to eat:

Mashed fruits like bananas, mango, papaya and mashed potato

Foods with both cereals and pulses like khichdi, dal rice etc

Staple foods like dosa, chapati, paratha with oil/ghee and some sugar

Sprouts, cashew nuts, pulses (make sure you grind the nuts and mix them with other foods to prevent choking)

What foods should you avoid?

Here are a few foods which you must avoid giving your child:

You may like to read

Commercial breakfast cereals

Fruit drinks

Fried food and trans-fatty food items

Packaged and processed food items with preservatives

Occasionally, you can give your baby foods like biscuits, chocolates, bread etc. But they should not be a part of the main diet or given too frequently.

Why is it necessary to ensure safety and hygiene?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), complementary foods should be safe, which means they should be stored and prepared with proper hygiene, utensils must be clean and feed the baby with clean hands.

Diarrhoea is common among infants and one of the major causes is microbial contamination of foods. Therefore, you can reduce the risk of diarrhoea by preparing the food safely. Offer foods that look fresh and smell good. Also, wash your hands and your baby's hands before eating. Bottles and teats can cause the transmission of infections. Instead of these, you can use some clean utensils like cups. If the food has been stored for longer periods, make sure you reheat it on a stove and then feed your baby.

Maintaining the nutritional value of complementary foods

You must feed your child a variety of foods to meet their nutritional demands. You can increase the energy density of foods by adding some fats like ghee, oil, butter, etc. This will also improve the nutritional value of the food.

Sugar is also a good source of energy, but too much of it is not good for the baby's teeth. Too much sugar intake can also cause obesity. Also, tea and coffee should not be given to the child as they can hinder iron absorption in their bodies.

As per WHO, 45 per cent of child deaths are associated with undernutrition. Therefore, you must be aware of complementary feeding and its importance in the growth and development of a child. Keeping the meal nutritious and wholesome is the key to a healthy baby.

The article is written by Dt. Meenaz Ahmed, Consultant Nutritionist and Dietitian, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.