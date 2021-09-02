Feeding Toddlers: 5 Ways To Handle Picky Eaters

Toddlers refusing to eat is very common.

As toddlers are starting to acquire food preferences, feeding them is a tricky process. Getting irritated by their picky eating habit? Here are some smart ways to handle picky eaters.

It is not uncommon for toddlers to have strong likes/dislikes towards a certain kind of food. As they slowly gain independence, they become averse to some food and at the same time cannot resist binging on their favourite snacks. At times they tend to skip meals depending on their mood or taste. So, most toddlers are described by their parents as picky eaters. A toddler's development rate and hunger slow down after the rapid growth of infancy, when kids frequently triple in weight. But often parents worry if their toddlers are getting adequate nutrition.

Explaining about toddlers' picky eating phase, Dt. Meenaz Ahmed, Consultant Nutritionist and Dietitian, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, said, "Toddlers are starting to acquire food preferences, which is a tricky process. A toddler's favourite food one day could end up on the floor the next, while a rejected food could become the one, he or she craves. They may only eat 1 or 2 favourite foods for weeks at a time. The more flavours babies are exposed to, the more likely they are to appreciate a wide variety of meals as they get older, which is when they reach their double digits and beyond."

"One reason is that children's appetites change as their growth rate decreases. Some children might like a particular food but, in some cases, children prefer staying on liquids to gulp something inside and fill their stomach. It's fine if your youngster eats a lot at one meal and very little at another. Try not to become irritated by this common child behaviour. Simply provide healthy meal options and trust that your child's appetite and eating habits will improve with time," the expert added.

Smart ways of feeding picky eaters

Dt. Meenaz has suggested some helpful tips for parents to handle toddlers who are picky eaters. The expert advised moms to:

Make mealtimes as stress-free as possible

Making meals, offering food and liquids solely at meal or snack times apart from water, leading by example, and not pandering to children are all part of a parent's responsibility in feeding. It is believed that if children eat only what they require, they will be able to self-regulate their food consumption.

Maintain a steady and entertaining eating routine

Participate in mealtimes with your child. Use cookie cutters, dipping sauces, muffin trays or bite-sized portions, coloured plates, or natural food colouring to make your creations more appealing. Try serving the same food in a variety of ways, such as steamed, roasted, or with a favourite dipping sauce, or let your child create her own interesting food concoctions.

To stimulate your child's interest in the dinner, involve them in the preparation process or take them grocery shopping with you. Encourage your child to try a variety of new foods. If it doesn't happen the first, second, or even tenth time, don't give up or grow frustrated! Small servings of the new cuisine should be served alongside old favourites.

Keep an eye on your child's development

If you're worried about your child's intake, whether you think he or she is eating too much or too little, talk to your paediatrician about having your child's daily intake reviewed. Your child's height and weight will be plotted on a growth chart to see if they are following a constant percentile, give or take. The most recent recommendations for which growth chart to use are based on your child's age.

Eat together with your children

As often as possible, eat a meal together as a family. Avoid using television or cell phone during mealtime. Make use of this time to provide a good example for healthy eating. Serve one meal to the entire family and avoid the desire to prepare a second meal if your child rejects the first. Picky eating will only increase as a result of this. Whether she eats it or not, continue to serve a balanced meal by including at least one food your child likes with each meal.

Offer Variety

At least twice a week, serve a range of healthful foods, particularly vegetables and fruits, as well as higher protein dishes like meat and deboned fish. Assist your child in discovering different tastes and textures in food. To make ordinary meals more flavourful, experiment with different herbs and spices. Offer new foods in tiny amounts to reduce waste and wait at least a week or two before reintroducing the same dish.

Being a fussy eater is all part of their growing up phase. Also, their appetite fluctuates with age and environment. As long as your kid is active, is having proper sleep, parents must not lose their peace of mind over the quantity of food they consume. s

