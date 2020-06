Are you going to become a dad soon? Congratulations! But remember along with happiness, fatherhood brings a lot of responsibilities and challenges. As the country gears up to celebrate Father’s Day 2020, we bring to you some tips to help you face first-time fatherhood. Read on. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Paternal postpartum depression does exist and it’s different from daddy blues

Father's Day is celebrated across the globe to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in the society. Different countries celebrate it at different times of the year, but mostly in the months of March, May and June. In India, we celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year, which is going to be tomorrow (June 21). Wish you a very Happy Father's Day in advance to all fathers and would-be-fathers out there.

Dear expecting dads, being a father is not as simple as it looks like. You should be well prepared for the new role ahead. You need to learn some fatherhood skills before your little one arrives in the world. Here are some tips that can make your journey to fatherhood easier and smoother.

During the time of labour and delivery

You’re likely to feel nervous when your partner goes into labour. You must be already worried about her thinking about the ordeal she will have to go through during the time of delivery. Taking a prenatal class can help you get the basics of pregnancy and prepare yourself and your partner for the birth of your baby. Learn about the stages of labour, get to know pain-relief measures for the mother-to-be and take an advance tour of the labour and delivery area. Experts say the more familiar you are with what to expect during labour, the more relaxed you will be when it happens.

When the baby finally arrives

Usually first-time dads and moms are clueless as to how much or how often the newborn should be fed. What you should know is that a baby’s stomach is very tiny and so the volume of milk required is quite small within the first few days of life. The portion sizes should be increased gradually.

A one-day-old newborn’s stomach is about the size of a marble and it can hold just about one teaspoon of milk. By day 10, it grows about the size of a large egg and can hold about four tablespoons of milk. If the baby continues to be fussy even after feeding, try burping and offering the breast or bottle again.

How to prepare a bottle

If breastfeeding is not enough and use of bottle is required, learn how to prepare a bottle before bringing your little one home from the hospital. Whether you’re using a bottle-warming gizmo or heating it with another method, it is important to warm the bottle to around 98.5 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use a food-grade thermometer or the temperature monitor on your bottle warmer to measure it. Brush up with the skill before checking out of the hospital so that you don’t have to wake your wife/partner up at midnight.

It’s time to change your baby’s diaper

Make sure you baby don’t stay too long in a wet or dirty diaper, it will lead appearance of nappy rash. Also, it could be harder to potty train later on. If it’s a girl, you should be careful while wiping the pee or stool. Their private parts should be wiped from front to back to avoid getting faecal material in their genital area. Be ready to deal with the dirty diapers and how to dispose them of properly.