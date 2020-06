The more time you spend with your baby the stronger your connection would be with your baby.

If you're a new dad, you may be finding it difficult to develop a bond with your baby. Don't think too much, just change his/her diaper. Research says this is the best way for you to bond with your newborn as well as make your marriage stronger. Today is Father's Day and we have a special gift for all the new dads out there – a list of helpful tips to bond with your baby.

Father's Day is celebrated in different parts of the world on different days. In India, we celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year, which is today. This special day is a mark of honour to fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence that fathers have in society. As we join the Father's Day celebration, we bring with us some tips to help new dads develop bond with your baby. So, in order to create a bond with your newborn, you should –

Spend time with your newborn

The more time you spend with your baby the stronger your connection would be with your baby. This will allow you and your baby to get to know each another. Since this is your first time being a father, you may even feel nervous to hold your baby. But it's Ok, take it slowly, give yourself time to learn and grow into the new role. And don't stress out if you don't feel an instant connection with your baby. Sometimes it may take a little longer to develop that feeling of attachment. But don't get discouraged, it will eventually come sooner or later.

Look in his eyes

Research say babies are usually drawn to the human face and they look at the eyes in particular. So, if you want to develop a bond with your baby, stay close to him, look into his eyes and smile.

Repeat the sounds he makes

Papa, Mama, Baba – these are the first and most common sounds babies usually make. When you hear them making these sounds, repeat with him. This is a great way to strengthen connection with the child.

Try swaying, bouncing and cuddling

Infants love motion. They liked it when they are jostled, bounced or jiggled.

If done properly, these movements can help in the development of their brain and sense of balance. Don’t hold your baby too tight or too loose. Just make sure your baby is not feeling insecure in your hands. Try swaying, bouncing and cuddling your baby, but carefully. While you do so, you will come to know what he likes and cultivate that motion.

Change his diaper

Research says that fathers who help change their baby’s diaper have stronger, better, and more long-lasting marriages. So, if you want to deepen your relationship with your partner and your baby — better learn the art of diapering.

Sing a song to him

Pick a tune and sing it often to him when you change his diapers, play with him or whenever he cries. He will definitely love it and you can see the best smile in this world.