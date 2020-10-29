Babies have sensitive skin and are more prone to skin problems. Here are some tips by Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist to help you take care of your baby’s skin during the winter weather.

The chilly weather brings with it a lot of skin woes. And these are not limited to adults, even children are prone to dry skin during the winter season. While your baby’s skin may be soft most of the time, but it might get dry at times. Babies are prone to dry skin during winters, which can lead to problems such as itchy eczema and more. We asked Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist, to share with us some tips for mothers so that they can take care of their baby’s skin. Along with the tips, she also shared some insights on what might be leading to the problem. Also Read - Dull skin: Reasons why your skin is looking lifeless and home remedies to treat it

How does the winter weather affect a baby’s skin?

Dr Singh explained that the atmospheric humidity reduces during the winter season, which affects our skin and makes it dry. In addition, sitting in front of the heater with your baby can dehydrate your child’s skin. Dehydrated and dry skin is more prone to rashes, eczema and other skin allergies. Also Read - Skincare tips: 5 best foods to combat dry skin

“There is a particular skin problem called atopic eczema. It is a kind of genetic tendency that makes children more prone to allergies. So, their skin is intrinsically dry, and they have a high tendency of getting red patches on the skin,” she added. Atopic eczema is a common condition in babies. Itching, dryness and redness are common symptoms of the skin problem. Also Read - A perfect scalp and hair care routine for your little one

Tips to take care of your child’s skin

The skin of newborns and infants is very delicate and needs very careful nourishment and gentle care. Changing weather can wreak havoc on the skin and increases the likelihood of rashes and allergic skin issues. Here are a few tips recommended by the dermatologist that you can use.