Colic In Babies: If Your Baby Cries For More Than 3 Hours A Day Frequently, It’s Not Normal

Babies With Colic Cry More

Colic in babies can be an extremely trying situation for the parents. Here are some steps parents can follow to reduce its severity and duration.

Do you get frustrated when your baby cries intensively, and nothing seems to work? All babies cry and get fussy sometimes, but those with colic cry more. Get to know more about colic in babies including causes, symptoms and treatment from Dr Vikas Satwik, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore.

Following are excerpts from an exclusive interaction with the expert on the topic:

What is Colic?

Colic occurs when healthy infants cry frequently and excessively for prolonged periods. The baby cries for no apparent reason for more than 3 hours a day, at least 3 days a week for more than 3 weeks. The episodes usually occur during the evening. Colic can be frustrating for new parents as it is difficult to console the baby from stopping crying.

When does it begin?

Colic can start any time within a few weeks after birth. The episodes tend to get severe when the baby turns 6 weeks old and generally last till 3-4 months.

Causes of Colic

The reason behind colic is still a mystery. Doctors and researchers talk about a few potential causes behind colic. They are:

Childhood migraine in its early form

Underdeveloped digestive system

Developing nervous system

Sensitivity to light or noise

Stimulation

Overfeeding or underfeeding

Food allergies

Discomfort due to gas

Symptoms of Colic

During the first 3 months, it is normal for infants to cry and fuss. Babies with colic cry more, even if there is no underlying health condition. You must know a few signs of colic which you can notice in your child:

Crying without any reason even if they have been fed

Fussiness after crying

Crying like they are suffering from pain

Episodes occur in the evening

Facial changes like turning bright red when crying

Stiffness in legs, arms, abdomen, clenched fists

When to go to the doctor?

Sometimes excessive or inconsolable crying can be due to some underlying health issue. You must take your infant to your child specialist if you notice excessive crying (for more than 3 hours) or any other symptoms of colic.

Diagnosis of Colic

Your paediatrician will do a physical exam to diagnose the issue. The doctor will measure your baby's height and weight and examine the sounds of the heart, lungs and abdomen. The doctor will also see how your baby reacts to touch and movement and examine the body parts for any signs of rashes, inflammations, allergies or infections.

Doctors usually do not recommend getting diagnostic tests done, however, in rare cases, they might help to figure out the right issue.

Your doctor will also ask certain questions for diagnosis. Some of these can be about:

Describing a typical episode of crying

Sound of the baby's cry

When does the crying happen

Whether the baby suffers from breathing issues or not

When/what/how of the episodes

Number of times the episodes occur in a week

Feeding and sleeping patterns

How is Colic treated?

There is no specific treatment for colic as it goes away on its own within a few months. However, you can follow some steps to reduce its severity and duration.

Try Soothing them by using a pacifier

Swaddle the baby in a blanket

Keep changing their body positions. Walk around holding the baby

If they are feeling discomfort due to gas, hold them in an upright position.

Massage their backs or rock them in your arms

Dim the lights to reduce the visual stimulation

Make skin-to-skin contact by holding them with their bare bodies touching yours.

Changes in feeding practices can also help the baby is getting some relief. You must feed your baby using a curved bottle in an upright position. The baby must burp before, during and after feeding. If any of these tips do not work, your doctor may suggest some dietary changes.

Dietary changes

Avoid eating foods or taking medication that can cause allergic reactions during breastfeeding. Avoid taking caffeine, chocolate or any dairy products that can cause allergies.

Try some different brand of formula for your baby. Your doctor may suggest a formula that has proteins broken in smaller sizes

If the baby shows signs like rashes, vomiting, wheezing and diarrhoea, it is a strong indication that dietary changes are needed.

Why should you know about colic?

For parents, it can be hugely challenging to manage a cranky child. It brings on a lot of stress, frustration, and guilt. Colic has been known to increase the risk of postpartum depression in mothers. The excessive crying may sometimes lead to shaking the baby too powerfully to calm them. This can cause severe damage to the brain and can even lead to the death of the baby.

If your child is suffering from colic, you must manage your stress level by asking someone else to look after the baby for some time and devoting some time to self-care. Some other self-care tips are:

You can leave the baby in a crib for a few minutes during the episode to calm yourself.

Try to share what you feel with friends, family and doctors.

Colic is temporary, always remember that

Sleep when your baby sleeps, eat a healthy diet and exercise.

Ask friends/ family to step in when you get overwhelmed.

Contact a mental health helpline if needed for additional support

Though Colic is temporary and does not cause any short/long term medical issues for the baby, it can be an extremely trying situation for the parents. Educating yourself about the issue and learning proper soothing techniques is crucial. The more informed you are, the better you will be able to comfort your baby.