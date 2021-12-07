- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Do you get frustrated when your baby cries intensively, and nothing seems to work? All babies cry and get fussy sometimes, but those with colic cry more. Get to know more about colic in babies including causes, symptoms and treatment from Dr Vikas Satwik, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore.
Following are excerpts from an exclusive interaction with the expert on the topic:
Colic occurs when healthy infants cry frequently and excessively for prolonged periods. The baby cries for no apparent reason for more than 3 hours a day, at least 3 days a week for more than 3 weeks. The episodes usually occur during the evening. Colic can be frustrating for new parents as it is difficult to console the baby from stopping crying.
Colic can start any time within a few weeks after birth. The episodes tend to get severe when the baby turns 6 weeks old and generally last till 3-4 months.
The reason behind colic is still a mystery. Doctors and researchers talk about a few potential causes behind colic. They are:
During the first 3 months, it is normal for infants to cry and fuss. Babies with colic cry more, even if there is no underlying health condition. You must know a few signs of colic which you can notice in your child:
Sometimes excessive or inconsolable crying can be due to some underlying health issue. You must take your infant to your child specialist if you notice excessive crying (for more than 3 hours) or any other symptoms of colic.
Your paediatrician will do a physical exam to diagnose the issue. The doctor will measure your baby's height and weight and examine the sounds of the heart, lungs and abdomen. The doctor will also see how your baby reacts to touch and movement and examine the body parts for any signs of rashes, inflammations, allergies or infections.
Doctors usually do not recommend getting diagnostic tests done, however, in rare cases, they might help to figure out the right issue.
Your doctor will also ask certain questions for diagnosis. Some of these can be about:
There is no specific treatment for colic as it goes away on its own within a few months. However, you can follow some steps to reduce its severity and duration.
Changes in feeding practices can also help the baby is getting some relief. You must feed your baby using a curved bottle in an upright position. The baby must burp before, during and after feeding. If any of these tips do not work, your doctor may suggest some dietary changes.
If the baby shows signs like rashes, vomiting, wheezing and diarrhoea, it is a strong indication that dietary changes are needed.
For parents, it can be hugely challenging to manage a cranky child. It brings on a lot of stress, frustration, and guilt. Colic has been known to increase the risk of postpartum depression in mothers. The excessive crying may sometimes lead to shaking the baby too powerfully to calm them. This can cause severe damage to the brain and can even lead to the death of the baby.
If your child is suffering from colic, you must manage your stress level by asking someone else to look after the baby for some time and devoting some time to self-care. Some other self-care tips are:
Though Colic is temporary and does not cause any short/long term medical issues for the baby, it can be an extremely trying situation for the parents. Educating yourself about the issue and learning proper soothing techniques is crucial. The more informed you are, the better you will be able to comfort your baby.
Follow us on