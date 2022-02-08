Children Learn More Words Than Expected During COVID-19 Lockdown

The increase in screen time during lockdown was greater if lockdown was longer.

Children with greater exposure to screen time during COVID-19 lockdown learned to say fewer words, relative to their peers with less screen time.

Despite the increase in screen time during COVID-19 lockdown, children learned more words during the pandemic than before. This is the conclusion of an international study on the impact of COVID-19 social isolation measures on early development.

An international team of researchers from 13 countries investigated the impact of Covid-19 related social isolation measures on more than 2000 young infants and toddlers between 8 and 36 months of age. Particularly, their findings highlighted the increase in screen time during lockdown and its impact on a child's language development.

In many countries, Covid-19 lockdown began in early March 2020. Following the lockdown, several studies were conducted across the globe to understand the impact of COVID-19 social isolation measures on early development. Here are the key findings reported by researchers from 13 countries:

During lockdown, children who were read to more frequently learned more words, relative to their peers who were read to less frequently.

The screen time was higher in children from families with fewer years of education, and where parents reported using screens for longer themselves.

However, overall, children learned more words than expected during lockdown, relative to before the pandemic.

How children gained more words than expected during lockdown despite increased exposure to screen time? It could be due to other activities that parents undertook with their children during lockdown, the researchers said.

The results of these studies are based on the parents' responses to an online questionnaire containing questions on the child's age, exposure to different languages, number of siblings and vocabulary development.

Parent-child activities improve children's vocabularies

The University of Oslo led a study on the impact of lockdown-related activities on language development, which was published in the journal Language Development Research.

Professor Julien Mayor, University of Oslo, noted that identifying the effects of parent-child activities on the child's vocabulary growth is a significant finding, given that their study found changes in children's vocabularies over an average period of just over one month.

However, the researchers warned against increased screen time in children. "While this suggests that the relatively short isolation did not detrimentally impact language in young children, we should be cautious in assuming this would apply during normal times or to longer lockdowns, given the extraordinary circumstances that children and their parents faced during this time," said Associate Professor Natalia Kartushina, University of Oslo, as quoted by Science Daily.

Another study on the increase in screen-time during lockdown and its impact on language development was published in the journal Scientific Reports. It was led by the University of G ttingen with the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in Nijmegen and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland.

