Breastfeeding And Nutrition: Nourishing Your Baby For Optimal Growth And Development

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Breastfeeding is the very essence of motherhood. It symbolises the bond of pure love between the mother and her baby. It is strongly recommended to practice exclusive breastfeeding, which is nothing but breast milk for your baby ( not even water) for up to 6 months. This should be followed by weaning, breastfeeding, and introducing other complementary foods like dal water, rice water, fruit purees, etc. Dr Sarada M, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad,shares that breastfeeding should be continued for almost 1 yr, but the more, the merrier.
Also, the mother breastfeeding her child should take appropriate calcium supplementation until she continues breastfeeding. Breast milk is the optimal food for you; nothing can replace it. It is power-packed with nutrients and is a complete meal for your baby. Breast milk provides antibodies and gives your baby long-lasting passive immunity, which is essential for your child's developing immunity. Exclusive breastfeeding lowers the baby's vulnerability to diseases. Breast milk reduces the chances of unhealthy weight gain in babies, which is likely to occur with formula feeds. Breastfeeding is essential for the healthy brain development and functioning of your child. Studies have shown that children who have been breastfeeding longer have a higher IQ.
Breastfeeding has benefits for the mother as well like:
The world celebrates Aug 1 to 7 as Global Breastfeeding Week every year. It is a known fact that Infants should be breastfed on demand, that is, whenever the child wants. This is indeed a challenge for the modern working woman of today. But, Females are superhumans; they are strong and capable enough to balance work and nourishing their children at the same time.
Some tips and tricks for the working woman to help achieve this are -
One must be aware of Breast milk storage guidelines -
Your body produces a magic potion, so why not use it effectively to benefit yourself and your baby?
