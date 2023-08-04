Breastfeeding And Nutrition: Nourishing Your Baby For Optimal Growth And Development

New born babies require a lot of nutrition right after they are born and they get them through breastfeeding. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that moms consume these superfoods both for them and their baby.

Your body produces a magic potion, so why not use it effectively to benefit yourself and your baby?

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Breastfeeding is the very essence of motherhood. It symbolises the bond of pure love between the mother and her baby. It is strongly recommended to practice exclusive breastfeeding, which is nothing but breast milk for your baby ( not even water) for up to 6 months. This should be followed by weaning, breastfeeding, and introducing other complementary foods like dal water, rice water, fruit purees, etc. Dr Sarada M, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad,shares that breastfeeding should be continued for almost 1 yr, but the more, the merrier.

Breast Milk

Also, the mother breastfeeding her child should take appropriate calcium supplementation until she continues breastfeeding. Breast milk is the optimal food for you; nothing can replace it. It is power-packed with nutrients and is a complete meal for your baby. Breast milk provides antibodies and gives your baby long-lasting passive immunity, which is essential for your child's developing immunity. Exclusive breastfeeding lowers the baby's vulnerability to diseases. Breast milk reduces the chances of unhealthy weight gain in babies, which is likely to occur with formula feeds. Breastfeeding is essential for the healthy brain development and functioning of your child. Studies have shown that children who have been breastfeeding longer have a higher IQ.

Breastfeeding has benefits for the mother as well like:

It helps reduce the uterus size after delivery It pauses menstruation; this also acts as a temporary contraception It helps in weight loss post delivery It reduces the chances of postpartum depression in mothers etc.

The world celebrates Aug 1 to 7 as Global Breastfeeding Week every year. It is a known fact that Infants should be breastfed on demand, that is, whenever the child wants. This is indeed a challenge for the modern working woman of today. But, Females are superhumans; they are strong and capable enough to balance work and nourishing their children at the same time.

Some tips and tricks for the working woman to help achieve this are -

Understanding the pattern of your child's feed demand and planning accordingly Using a breast pump /hand to express breast milk Enrolling on nursery care, having a nanny, or strong family support is very helpful. Stored breastmilk can be repeated using a bottle warmer or placed in lukewarm water until it reaches room temperature. Breast milk should not be microwaved as there are chances of overheating.

One must be aware of Breast milk storage guidelines -

Breast milk can be stored, At room for 4 hrs. In the Refrigerator for four days In the freezer for six months

