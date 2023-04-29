Botulism In Infants: Avoid Giving Honey To Babies Younger Than 12 Months

Babies younger than 6 months old are more likely to get infant botulism.

Consumption of honey has been linked to some cases of infant botulism. Watch out for the signs and symptoms of botulism in infants.

Botulism is a serious illness that can cause trouble breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death. But it occurs rarely. An individual develops the disease when a toxin produced by bacteria (Clostridium botulinum, Clostridium butyricum and Clostridium baratii) attacks the body's nerves. The spores of these bacteria are found in soil, dust, and even food. But certain environmental conditions can make these spores grow and produce botulinum toxin.

You can get botulism after eating foods contaminated with botulinum toxin, excessive botulinum toxin injection, if the spores of the bacteria get into a wound or into your intestines, where they grow and produce the toxin.

How can you avoid getting Botulism

According to the US CDC, the bacteria that produce botulinum toxin grow well in conditions like low-oxygen or no oxygen (anaerobic), low acid, low sugar, low salt and certain temperature range. For these reasons, it warns against eating improperly cooked home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods.

TRENDING NOW

There are five main kinds of botulism: Infant botulism, wound botulism, foodborne botulism, iatrogenic botulism, adult intestinal toxemia.

Infant botulism: Infants can get ill if the spores of the bacteria get into their intestines, grow and produce the toxin.

Wound botulism: People who inject drugs, those with a traumatic injury, resulting from an accident or surgery, are at a greater risk of getting wound botulism.

You may like to read

Foodborne botulism: Though foodborne botulism is commonly associated with homemade foods like improperly canned, preserved, or fermented, the toxin may also be present in store-bought foods.

Iatrogenic botulism: Botulinum Toxin or Botox injections are used for the treatment of wrinkles and certain medical conditions, such as migraines, hyperhidrosis, overactive bladder and eye problems. Too much Botox injections can lead to iatrogenic botulism.

Adult intestinal toxemia: People with serious health conditions that affect the intestines are susceptible to this illness.

Botulism in infants: Signs and symptoms to look out for

Babies younger than 6 months old are more likely to get infant botulism, but it can affect all babies younger than 1 year old.

Signs and symptoms associated with infant botulism include constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, reduced facial expression, weak cry and difficulty breathing. The symptoms may worsen if left untreated, resulting in full paralysis of some muscles.

It is not clear how most infants with botulism got exposed to the spores of the bacteria that produce the toxin. But the experts caution that honey can contain Clostridium botulinum spores and hence parents should avoid giving honey or foods containing honey to children younger than 12 months. Some cases of infant botulism have been linked to consumption of contaminated honey. It is also advisable to avoid feeding light and dark corn syrups to babies as this food may contain botulism-causing bacteria.

If you suspect your baby has Infant botulism, see a doctor immediately. Babies with infant botulism usually need admission to the intensive care unit (ICU). They may be given an antitoxin called botulism immune globulin intravenous (BIGIV). A baby may be put on a ventilator in case the toxin affects the breathing muscles. If the baby is having trouble swallowing, intravenous (IV) fluids or feedings through a tube.

RECOMMENDED STORIES