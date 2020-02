Remove wet or dirty diapers promptly, even if your baby isn’t fussing for a change. © Shutterstock

Gone are the days when babies used to wake up soaked in pee and a cold bed in the middle of the night. Thanks to diapers, lives of new moms have become much better. But nappies can cause discomfort to the babies. Most babies who wear nappies get nappy rash at some stage.

Diaper rash or nappy rash is the red, tender-looking tiny bumps developed in the diaper region — buttocks, thighs and genitals. A baby with a diaper rash may cry when the diaper area is washed or touched, as it causes pain.

What causes diaper rash?

Nappy rash is mainly caused by wearing a wet or dirty nappy for too long. Enzymes in your baby’s poop and urine can irritate your baby’s sensitive skin and trigger rash. Tightfitting diapers that rubs against your baby’s soft skin can also lead to a rash.

Bacterial or yeast (fungal) infection is another cause of nappy rash. The areas covered by a diaper — buttocks, thighs and genitals — are usually warm and moist, making it vulnerable to such infection.

Baby wipes, bath products and laundry detergents, bleach or fabric softener, as well as some ingredients found in baby lotions, powders and oils can also cause skin irritation.

Babies with skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis or seborrheic dermatitis (eczema), are at greater risk of developing diaper rash. Antibiotic use also increases the risk of diaper rash.

How to prevent and treat nappy rash

Keeping the diaper area clean and dry is the best way to prevent diaper rash. Here are a few simple strategies you can follow to prevent diaper rash developing on your baby’s skin.

Change your baby’s nappies often

Remove wet or dirty diapers promptly, even if your baby isn’t fussing for a change. Damp skin are more susceptible to rash-raising enzymes.

Wash your baby’s bottom with warm water

Gently wash your baby’s bottom with warm water after each nappy change. Before putting on a fresh one, give your baby’s bottom some bare air time.

Use a protective cream after each nappy change

Apply a barrier cream after every nappy change. Apply thick layer of the cream to stop wee or poo touching your baby’s skin.

Avoid use of irritants

Perfumes and alcohols in soaps, scented baby wipes and other products can irritate your baby’s skin. Avoid use of such products.