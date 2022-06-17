Baby Acne: Causes, Treatment And More

Baby acne can arise on any part of the face, although it most commonly affects the cheeks, nose, and forehead.

It can be alarming to see your baby with acne. But there's good news: baby acne is common, and it's usually nothing to be concerned about because it goes away on its own. Although most people associate acne with puberty and adolescence, it is rather normal for a baby to have acne. Get to know everything you need to know about baby acne, including its causes and treatment from an expert.

Below, Dr. Santosh Kumar K, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, answers some FAQs about baby acne.

What is Baby Acne?

Baby acne is acne that appears on the skin of a newborn. It can arise on any part of the face, although it most commonly affects the cheeks, nose, and forehead. Acne in newborns is very common and only lasts a few weeks. It's very prevalent among neonates, affecting three out of every ten babies.

Causes of Baby Acne

Acne in newborn babies has no known reason. While it's possible that excessive hormone levels are to blame, sometimes an inflammatory response to Malassezia yeast colonization on the skin is suspected.

Furthermore, because a baby's skin is so fragile, it can be irritated by milk, formula, or spit-up, leading to acne. Rough fabrics or garments that have been washed in harsh detergents can irritate sensitive skin and make baby acne worse.

Treatment

There is no need to treat your baby's acne unless it is caused by an underlying issue. Newborn acne is just a cosmetic issue that does not affect your baby. Topical acne medicines may be used to treat infant acne in some circumstances.

Dos and don'ts for Baby Acne

Every parent should remember these things while caring for baby acne as some common mistakes in dealing with this condition can worsen it.

Dos

Keep your baby's face clean. Wash your baby's face with warm water and gentle baby soap on a daily basis.

Dry your baby's face gently. Simply pat your baby's skin dry.

Do not use harsh products. Avoid using scented soaps, bubble bath, or any other soap that contain a lot of chemicals.

Wait patiently. Acne in babies is usually painless. Your infant will not be itching or in pain. It should resolve on its own quite fast.

Don'ts

Don't pinch or scrub the acne.You run the risk of causing greater inflammation or infection.

Never use lotions or oilson your baby's face.

Never use over-the-counter acne remedies, face cleansers, or lotions. At this age, your baby's skin is extremely delicate. By applying something too strong, you risk exacerbating the acne or causing further skin irritation.

Conclusion

Usually, baby acne clears up on its own within a few weeks. There's nothing to worry about them. If you are concerned, bring it up with the baby's pediatrician. However, you should contact the doctor immediately if the acne leads to pus filled bumps or inflammation and blackheads.