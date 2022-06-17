- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
It can be alarming to see your baby with acne. But there's good news: baby acne is common, and it's usually nothing to be concerned about because it goes away on its own. Although most people associate acne with puberty and adolescence, it is rather normal for a baby to have acne. Get to know everything you need to know about baby acne, including its causes and treatment from an expert.
Below, Dr. Santosh Kumar K, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, answers some FAQs about baby acne.
Baby acne is acne that appears on the skin of a newborn. It can arise on any part of the face, although it most commonly affects the cheeks, nose, and forehead. Acne in newborns is very common and only lasts a few weeks. It's very prevalent among neonates, affecting three out of every ten babies.
Acne in newborn babies has no known reason. While it's possible that excessive hormone levels are to blame, sometimes an inflammatory response to Malassezia yeast colonization on the skin is suspected.
Furthermore, because a baby's skin is so fragile, it can be irritated by milk, formula, or spit-up, leading to acne. Rough fabrics or garments that have been washed in harsh detergents can irritate sensitive skin and make baby acne worse.
There is no need to treat your baby's acne unless it is caused by an underlying issue. Newborn acne is just a cosmetic issue that does not affect your baby. Topical acne medicines may be used to treat infant acne in some circumstances.
Every parent should remember these things while caring for baby acne as some common mistakes in dealing with this condition can worsen it.
Usually, baby acne clears up on its own within a few weeks. There's nothing to worry about them. If you are concerned, bring it up with the baby's pediatrician. However, you should contact the doctor immediately if the acne leads to pus filled bumps or inflammation and blackheads.
Follow us on