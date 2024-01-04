Ayurvedic Hair Care For Babies: Nourishing Oils And Shampoos For Strong And Healthy Tresses

Newborn babies have very tender and delicate scalps that require more nourishment than average adults. Every parent of a newborn doesn't want anything less than the best for their child, but today, most of the available hair care products for kids are not always reliable. According to recent studies, almost every tested product contains artificial fragrance. Around 72% of the products contain parabens and diethyl phthalate. However, Dr Urvi Ashani - R&D Head of BabyOrgano, shares that ayurvedic hair care products tend to solve this issue; they contain natural ingredients that rebuild hair follicles and promote hair growth for newborn babies.

Bhringraj: Bhringraj is very beneficial and practical for newborn babies. Both its oil and shampoo are effective for baby hair care. Some studies suggest that this particular oil can impede hair growth. Parents should use this oil to massage their babies' scalp for 10 minutes in a circular motion to get good results. Neem: Neem in oil is highly beneficial for newborn babies' scalps. The oil is made from the tree's fruits and seeds. In today's unpredictable climate, hair loss among babies has become very natural; therefore, using neem oil can be very helpful as it contains antioxidants which help defend against hair loss. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is highly effective in increasing hair growth in babies. It contains 75 potentially active constituents, which are used to keep the baby's hair healthy. Further, it is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which help keep the hair of newborns solid and healthy. This natural solution helps preserve the scalp's pH balance and is an exceptional conditioner. Parents can use this by extracting the gel from aloe vera leaves and blending it thoroughly with distilled water. Coconut Oil: It is an age-old natural remedy used generation after generation to strengthen newborns' tender and delicate scalps. It nourishes the scalp by preventing dryness and flakiness. Parents can mix the oil with lukewarm water and massage their kid's scalp for 15 minutes for the proper benefit. It will not only help in their hair growth but also give them a cooling relaxation. Sesame Oil: Sesame oil increases blood circulation to the scalp, boosting hair growth in newborn babies. According to research, the absence of these fatty acids contributes to hair loss. Parents can use this oil directly on their kids' hair or combine it with another natural oil. This oil can be used to treat thin hair or hair loss. Cow Milk is a good calcium source, promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss in newborn babies. It contains Vitamin D, which helps create new hair follicles, and vitamins A, B6, biotin, and potassium, which make the baby's hair soft and shiny. Besides kids' hair care routines, Indian parents also believe it helps promote healthy growing habits in children.

Conclusion

Ayurvedic hair care for babies gives the wisdom of natural ingredients and time-testing practices; this ensures the wellness of your little ones. A nourishing hair oil or a shampoo can change your child's hair's volume, thickness, shading and surface. These ayurvedic solutions can prevent skin diseases like eczema and cradle caps in babies. Always remember that consistency and gentleness are key when following Ayurvedic principles for baby hair care. It allows you to witness the beauty of strong and healthy baby tresses.