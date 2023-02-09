Are Cloth Diapers Safe For Baby's Skin? Explains Pediatrician

The Supremacy Of Cloth Diapers Explained By Dr Dhanasekhar Kesavelu

Doctors deal with the apprehensions of parents regarding the choices they make for their children daily. One key observation is that parents worry and fuss about what their child is eating and how they sleep, but one thing that gets missed is what they use for diapering. Something that is in contact with their child almost always. Dr Dhanasekhar Kesavelushares that a more conscious and mindful approach would weigh the pros and cons of disposable diapers versus the environment and economically friendly cloth diapers.

Cotton All the Way

Cloth diapers fare better and are safer for the child based on the material in contact with the baby's skin. Cloth diapers made of breathable organic cotton prevent rashes and are soft and dry, which helps babies be comfortable while awake or asleep. Organic cotton must be the obvious choice instead of the wood pulp, plastics, and tissues used to make disposable diapers.

Doctor Approved

Prof Dr Dhanasekhar Kesavelu, Consultant Pediatrician, SuperBottoms,says, "As a paediatrician, I feel that the most sensitive and tender part is the babies diaper area and that can only be protected with cloth diapers as they are both skin and pocket-friendly, babies are at high risk of ammoniacal dermatitis, diaper rash and candidiasis, cloth diaper is the defence in the armour and will stay eco and skin friendly too. So many things in life come under the heading "one size doesn't fit all", except for cloth diapering, where "one size fits all" seems very true! New age brands have diapers that have innovative snaps to increase or decrease the size of the diaper and are easy to wash and reusable.''

Sleep-Friendly Diaper:The cloth diapers available in the market can sustain pee through the night so the baby can sleep peacefully and feel dry through the night.

