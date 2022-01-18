Allergies In Children: 5 Ways To Help Prevent Allergy Symptoms in Kids

Allergies In Children: 5 Ways To Manage Keep Your Kids Safe From Allergies

Allergies develop slowly over time; parents need to have patience and commitment towards managing them. However, there are certain ways in which we, as parents, can contribute to the prevention and possible alleviation of the problems.

Motherhood comes with its own mixed bag of emotions. From what your child is eating to what your little one is wearing, everything is a parent's responsibility. And one thing that a child very commonly suffers from is allergy. Allergy symptoms may just seem like a nuisance to some, but if you've watched your child struggle with any type of allergies, you know that they aren't quite that simple.

Symptoms of Allergies In Children

Some of the most common allergens in India are milk, egg, and peanuts. According to the IAP survey, 11.4 per cent of children under the age of 14 years suffer from some form of allergies and they usually peak around the month of May. Some of the common symptoms of allergy include:

A runny nose Skin itching Sneezing Coughing Skin rashes Watery and red eyes Swollen tongue Difficulty in breathing Diarrhea Certain types of skin blisters

Allergies develop slowly over time; parents need to have patience and commitment towards managing them. However, there are certain ways in which we, as parents, can contribute to the prevention and possible alleviation of the problems.

TRENDING NOW

5 Ways To Help Prevent Allergy Symptoms in Kids

As a parent, it is important to know all the possible ways you can manage allergy symptoms in your little ones. So, before you start with the treatment or visit a doctor for the allergic reactions in your child, these quick tips can offer much-needed relief.

Keep Your Child Indoor

It is always the best idea to let the little ones stay inside and keep them away from the allergens. Allergens like pollen are mostly available in the mornings, so it is better to keep the kids inside during the morning time to keep allergies at bay.

Use Saltwater

When your child is suffering from a plugged-up nose which is the worst symptom for children with allergies. The best solution is to go for a saline solution. One can buy the saline at the drugstore or make their very own by mixing in a squirt bottle 8 ounces of boiled water to 1 teaspoon non-iodized salt.

You may like to read

Keep Your Child Hydrated

All that sneezing and coughing can leave your child feeling dehydrated or parched. Make sure to keep a bottle of water near your child's bed or desk to help your baby stay hydrated. You can also use coconut water or some ORS.

Gargling Is A Good Solution

Throat infection which is a symptom of allergy can only be taken care of when your child is doing gargling with warm water and some salt. Saltwater gargling can help with throat inflammation and thus helps in managing allergy symptoms.

Add Inti-Inflammatory Foods To Diet

Some of the anti-inflammatory foods that one can add to the diet of their child to manage the allergy symptoms are ginger, turmeric, black pepper, etc. One can make some tea using these ingredients or add these to a glass of hot milk or tea.

Take Care of The Itchy Skin Patches

It is extremely important to make sure that your child doesn't touch the itchy part of the skin all the time as this can cause more irritation and worsen the allergy reactions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES