All You Need To Know About Infant Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea also comes with agitation and fussiness among babies, and they might feed less.

Babies can develop diarrhoea due to several reasons. Usually, baby diarrhoea gets better on its own without any external treatment. But if your baby shows signs and symptoms of dehydration, call your baby's doctor immediately.

We all have come across diarrhoea more than once in our lives. Since everyone must deal with it, your little infant is no exception. Baby poop can already appear soft and loose a lot of times. Then how should you figure out whether it is normal or caused due to diarrhoea? Here is everything you need to know about infant diarrhoea, its symptoms, treatment and prevention.

What does a regular baby poop look like?

Normal infant poop can vary in colours and consistencies. It can also depend on whether your baby is breastfed, or formula-fed. Normal baby poop can be yellow, tan, green, or brown. It can also seem runny, soft or thick-like paste. Bowel movements will also depend on your baby's diet and age.

If your baby is breastfed

If you breastfeed your baby, their poop will look yellowish, runny and soft. It will also have seeds or small curds in it. Bowel movements in breastfed babies can seem runnier or loose which makes it difficult to identify whether it is diarrhoea poop or regular poop.

TRENDING NOW

If your baby is formula-fed

If you feed your baby formula, their poop will look firmer and range from tan to brown. It is comparatively easier to notice if your baby is suffering from diarrhoea or not in this case.

If your baby is both breastfed and formula-fed

If you feed your baby in the combination of both formula and breast milk, your baby's poop might seem both in type.

What does baby diarrhoea look like?

If your baby has bowel movements that are very runny and larger in amount, they might have diarrhoea. Leakage from diapers more frequently can also indicate diarrhoea. Also, a young baby might pass stools with every diaper change. This frequency reduces to 3-4 times a day after a month and slows down with passing months. If your baby is suffering from diarrhoea, the frequency will increase by 2-3 times more in a day. Diarrhoea also comes with agitation and fussiness among babies, and they might feed less.

You may like to read

Causes of diarrhoea

The most common causes of diarrhoea among babies are:

Taking antibiotics: If your baby has taken any antibiotics, they are likely to develop diarrhoea, nausea and stomach-ache. Do not stop the medication right away if your baby has diarrhoea. Talk to the doctor before stopping the medication.

Viral infections and parasites: Viruses, bacteria and parasites can cause certain infections among babies. Infants who spend time in day-care with other children are more likely to catch germs and fall sick.

Changes in diet: Any changes in your baby's diet can disrupt their normal bowel movements. If you eat more spicy and sugary foods, this can bring changes to your breastmilk. Also, dairy products, eggs and peanuts can cause several food allergies.

Teething: When teething begins among children, they tend to put everything that comes in their hands, into their mouths. This can cause illnesses including diarrhoea.

Apart from these common causes, babies can develop diarrhoea due to several other reasons. For example, formula-fed babies can develop allergies due to added ingredients.

Treatment of baby diarrhoea

Baby diarrhoea gets better on its own without any external treatment. Make sure you keep your baby hydrated. Continue breastfeeding your baby and don't let irregular bowel movements stop you. It is important to maintain hygiene by changing diapers more often. You can also give small bites of solid foods like crackers and cereals to soothe the diarrhoea. Avoid foods that can cause allergies like cow's milk, fried and spicy foods.

When should you call the doctor?

You need to call your baby's doctor immediately if your baby shows signs and symptoms of dehydration:

Dry mouth and skin

Refusing to feed

Weak cry

Sleepiness

Irritable than usual

Difficulty in waking up the baby

Also, your baby might need medical attention if they suffer from fever, vomiting, skin rashes, weight loss and red or white poop along with diarrhoea.

The article is authored by Dr. Sudhir. U., Consultant Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES