The national capital is grappling with another issue amidst the COVID-19 pandemic – rising air pollution due to stubble burning. Inhaling of polluted air can lead to a number of severe problems such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and even chronic lung diseases. An estimated seven million people die due to air pollution worldwide every year, according to the World Health organization (WHO). Also Read - 7 Effective ways to deal with an argumentative child

Infants and very young children are more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollution because they breathe faster and their brains, lungs, and immune systems are still developing. Studies have warned that babies living in areas with high levels of air pollution have a greater risk of death than those surrounded by cleaner air. In fact, a new global study has revealed that outdoor and household particulate matter pollution contributed to the death of more than 1,16,000 Indian infants in their first month of life in 2019. Also Read - This is how you can detox and cleanse your lungs

Over half of these deaths were associated with outdoor PM2.5 and others were linked to the use of solid fuels such as charcoal, wood, and animal dung for cooking. Also Read - Are you overparenting your child? Signs to look out for

The study is believed to be the first-ever comprehensive analysis of air pollution’s global impact on newborns.

Air pollution is now the largest risk factor for death

Details of the study results were mentioned in the annual State of Global Air 2020 report published by the Health Effects Institute (HEI), an independent, nonprofit research institute funded jointly by the US Environmental Protection Agency, industry, foundations, and development banks.

Here are some key points highlighted in the reported:

Long-term exposure to outdoor and household air pollution contributed to over 1.67 million annual deaths from stroke, heart attack, diabetes, lung cancer, chronic lung diseases, and neonatal diseases in India in 2019.

Most deaths in infants were related to complications from low birth weight and preterm birth.

There is an ongoing challenge of high outdoor air pollution in South Asian countries. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal are among the top 10 countries with the highest PM2.5 exposures in 2019.

There is, however, progress in reducing household air pollution exposures in India.

Overall, the report concluded that air pollution has now become the largest risk factor for death among all health risks.

Tips to keep your newborn safe from air pollution

A growing body of scientific evidence indicates that particulate air pollution exposure during pregnancy can lead to low birth weight and pre-term birth. Both these conditions are associated with serious complications, which contribute to a vast majority of deaths in the neonatal period (4,55,000 in 2019 as per the State of Global Air 2020 report). So, pregnant women should also try to reduce exposure to air pollution. Below are some tips to protect your baby from indoor air pollution:

Avoid smoking near your baby

Improve the air in your home

Lower humidity at home to prevent mold growth. Use exhaust fans in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms, or a dehumidifier.

Open windows and doors often to increase airflow and ventilation. Consider using an air filter or fit thicker curtains to keep pollution out.

Keep harmful products like pesticides and paints away from your home, separately in a shed and dispose them of properly.

Do not use scented candles, air fresheners or products with odour-hiding fragrances.

Turn off computers and appliances when not in use

Keep babies away from perfumes and sprays, these products may hurt their fragile lungs.

There is also a growing concern that exposure to high levels of air pollution during winter months could exacerbate the effects of Covid-19.

With inputs from IANS