6 Best Methods For Optimising Long-Term Health Outcomes Of Preterm Infants

Preterm infants often face developmental challenges

With these strategies in place, preterm babies have every chance of thriving and reaching their full potential, just like their full-term peers.

Preterm infants, those born before 37 weeks of gestation, face unique health challenges compared to their full-term counterparts. However, several methods have been shown to enhance their long-term health outcomes significantly. One approach that is becoming increasingly recognized for its crucial role is providing an exclusive human milk diet nutrition to preterm infants. This approach, along with other care techniques, can set preterm infants on a healthier trajectory that extends into their adult years.

Dr Shruti Jain (PT), Certified Lactation Consultant, Childbirth Educator, and Program Manager for Save Babies at NeoLacta Lifesciences, has listed six best methods for optimising long-term health outcomes of preterm infants. They are:

1. Exclusive Human Milk Diet

An exclusive human milk diet is perhaps the most crucial strategy for improving the health outcomes of preterm infants. Breast milk is a rich source of essential nutrients and immunological components necessary for the baby's development. In the absence of the mother's milk, pasteurized donor human milk should be used in order to maintain a diet devoid of bovine milk-based products such as infant formulas.

TRENDING NOW

2. Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC)

KMC involves skin-to-skin contact between the parent and the preterm infant. This method helps in stabilizing the baby's heart rate, improving oxygen saturation levels, promoting longer periods of sleep, and supporting exclusive breastfeeding.

3. Developmental Care

Preterm infants often face developmental challenges. Implementing developmental care practices in the NICU, such as minimizing exposure to excessive noise and light, promoting a stable and nurturing environment, and supporting age-appropriate sensory experiences, can help support their neurodevelopment. Regular paediatric check-ups are also essential to monitor the baby's growth and development and to detect any potential health issues early. Early interventions, such as physical, occupational, or speech therapy, can address developmental delays or disabilities.

4. Right Nutrition at the right time

Preterm infants miss out on the third trimester of pregnancy when a significant amount of nutrient accumulation occurs, especially regarding protein and energy stores. In the early weeks of life, a high-protein, high-energy diet is recommended for preterm infants to mimic the in utero growth rates and to compensate for the nutrient deficit at birth. To achieve this, fortifiers are added to breast milk to boost the overall nutritive value of the feeds. Recent advancements have made it possible to have human milk-based fortifiers available which ensure an exclusive human milk diet, even during fortification of feeds.

You may like to read

5. Immunizations

Keeping up-to-date with vaccinations is critical in preventing infections, particularly in preterm babies who may have underdeveloped immune systems. Timely Immunizations help protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases and reduce the risk of complications that may arise due to their immature immune systems.

6. Family Support and Stimulation

Engaging families as active participants in their child's care can help improve outcomes and promote a nurturing environment. Early, consistent emotional support and stimulation promote cognitive and emotional development in infants. Reading, singing, and talking to your preterm baby can significantly benefit their long-term cognitive outcomes.

While the journey with a preterm baby may be fraught with challenges and uncertainties, these methods offer viable means of optimizing their long-term health. An exclusive human milk diet serves as the foundation, providing unparalleled nutritional and immunological benefits that no other food source can match. Alongside this, kangaroo mother care, regular monitoring, appropriate nutrition, immunizations, and family support can work in tandem to create an environment conducive to the healthy growth and development of preterm infants. With these strategies in place, preterm babies have every chance of thriving and reaching their full potential, just like their full-term peers.

Disclaimer: The medical information is intended for general informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided in this literature, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider for diagnosis, treatment, and any medical concerns you may have.

RECOMMENDED STORIES