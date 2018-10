Thumb-sucking or finger-sucking is a habit many infants develop. Your child will usually give it up naturally by the age of four. If the sucking habit continues beyond the time when permanent teeth start to erupt, your child may develop crooked teeth and a malformed palate (roof of the mouth). This results from pressure applied by the thumb on the teeth and roof of the mouth. The severity of the problem depends on frequency, intensity, duration and also the position in which the thumb is placed in the mouth. The connection between the upper and lower jaws may also be affected. Speech defects can occur from misaligned teeth resulting from thumb sucking and/or finger-sucking.

Dr Reshma Shah, Pediatric Dentist at 32 Reasons, says “All children should start regular dental visits by 1 year of age. If you notice that your child’s front teeth are jutting out or your child seems to have a problem with their bite, talk to a pediatric dentist about your concerns. Your child’s permanent teeth will not start coming until they are 6 years old. However, damage done to their mouths before that time may or may not correct itself. For that reason, it’s a good idea to talk to a dentist sooner rather than later, if you are concerned.”

Does thumb-sucking damage teeth?

Dr Reshma Shah explains, “Not all thumb-sucking results in damage to the teeth or mouth. For example, passively holding the thumb in the mouth doesn’t typically cause damage. However, active thumb sucking with a lot of motion can cause damage to primary (baby) teeth, though this usually corrects itself as the permanent teeth come in. Persistent, vigorous thumb sucking can sometimes cause misalignment of your child’s permanent teeth and affect the jaw or the shape and roof of the mouth. Thumb sucking may also expose your child to dirt, bacteria and viruses.”