Winters are harsh to everyone and especially babies. They need immense care during this cold and dry weather. Here are some tips by Shish Kharesiya, Founder and Director, Bey Bee, you can follow to protect your bundle of joy.

• Don’t expose the baby to the cold air outside. Limit the exposure to a few minutes only.

• It is recommended to dress the baby in an extra layer than what you would wear. The bottommost layer can be something snug such as leggings or a body suit to keep the cold air from entering the body. The baby can be dressed in layers which must be breathable to avoid excessive temperatures that can cause heat rash. Socks, warm shoes, mittens and a hat must be used to keep the exposed parts covered.

• When you carry the baby make sure that the baby’s face is not pressed against your chest or clothing especially against a winter jacket as your baby may not be able to breathe properly.

• When travelling by car, take off the baby’s coat when placing the baby in the car seat. You could pre-warm the car or even cover the baby’s legs with a blanket when placed comfortably in the car seat.

• The indoor temperature at home or in the car shouldn’t be too high, rather it should be comfortable as sometimes excessive temperature and poor ventilation can cause heat rash. If you notice the baby’s skin is getting red or irritated then consult a doctor.

• Babies don’t require frequent baths in winters. While bathing, exposure to water needs to be for a short duration as water can dry the skin. Using a soft dry towel to pat and dry the skin can be soothing rather than rubbing. Immediately moisturizing the skin with organic coconut oil can be very effective to keep the skin hydrated and is very effective to prevent chapping of the skin. Toxic-free wet wipes should be used to clean the baby’s face and body.

• The diaper area needs to be kept thoroughly clean with wet wipes and hydrated with chemical-free organic coconut oil to keep the possibility of rashes low. Use biodegradable disposable sanitary bags for diaper disposal.

• The baby needs to be comfortable in the house so the heat needs to be regulated indoors. Watch if the baby shivers or the hands, feet and face grow cold and red. Use soft smooth fully absorbing dry sheets for babies’ comfortable sleep at night.

• Sunscreen needs to be applied on the baby’s skin to protect it from the damaging sun’s rays in winters. Using a sunscreen with an SPF between 15 and 30 is a good choice.