A baby’s health depends a lot on the mother’s health. If a mother is not healthy and hygienic, this will directly impact the baby’s health. A mother has to start taking care of her personal hygiene right from her pregnancy. Studies find that 1 out of 5 pregnant women are susceptible to bacterial vaginosis at some point during their pregnancy. This is one of the most common vaginal infections in women of childbearing age. The infection has drastic effects like premature birth, low weight baby, second trimester miscarriage, etc. This possibly underlines how important mother’s hygiene is for a healthy baby.

Here is how new moms can keep themselves clean:

1. Keep yourself cleaned: The most important or common barrier in mother’s hygiene is that of not keeping yourself properly cleaned. Improper cleaning often leads to a multitude of infections. Hence, in order to keep yourself away from bacterial infections, make sure that you clean yourself right.

2. Avoid overusing chemical-laden products: “When a woman is pregnant, her private parts are more sensitive due to more vaginal discharges, increased blood circulations and hormonal changes. While feminine wash helps in keeping bacterial infections at the bay, you ought to remember not to overuse the washes as over-cleansing could affect the pH balance of your private parts. Also, refrain from using vaginal deodorants or perfumed products as these are harmful due to the chemical ingredients, “says Rishu Gandhi, Founder, Head Brand Strategy, Mother Sparsh.

3. Cleanliness for breastfeeding: Care for your breasts start in your pre-delivery journey. In the 12 weeks of your pregnancy itself, your breasts start secreting fluids which later forms the milk for your baby. The release of this fluid often leads to damp and itchy breasts. Thus, it becomes necessary to keep your breasts and areas around it clean. As you start with breastfeeding, rub a small amount of breastmilk into your nipples as you are done with feeding. Allow your nipples to breathe. Give as much air as possible to your nipples and keep them clean and dry. All these measures will help you have a healthy breastfeeding.

4. Handwashing is the thumb rule: If you are washing your hands properly at proper intervals, you are more likely to stay away from the diseases as well keep your baby away from sicknesses like cold, flu or stomach infections. Make sure you wash your hands before and after eating, before and after changing the diaper of your baby, or every time you get in touch with any chemical.