Many parents of little babies think that taking care of the oral cavity isn’t a big deal and since we believe that a baby’s mouth cleans on its own it doesn’t call for too much upkeep. But that is not true, in fact, it does need attention. Just because babies (under six years of age) don’t have teeth doesn’t mean bacteria is not lurking inside their mouth. This is why parents should regularly clean their baby’s mouth every night starting at birth.

Apart from keeping the oral cavity clean, it will also help your child to get accustomed to healthy oral care routine and learn to brush early and keep the gums and teeth healthy.

How to do it right:

First, wash your hands thoroughly with a mild soap and water. Avoid using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Take a small piece of gauze, cotton or cloth and a glass of drinking water

Wrap the piece of cloth around your first finger and damp it with water.

Gently put your finger inside your baby’s mouth. Wipe the upper and then the lower gum pad once. Don’t be harsh. Once you bring your finger close to the mouth your baby is bound to open it so if he/she refuses don’t force, just be patient.

It is possible that your baby might bite your finger when you try to do so. But don’t fret, instead, keep wiping your baby’s gums and the little one will open it eventually and let go of your finger.

To reach the corners of your baby’s mouth slip your finger at the corner of your baby’s mouth and then reach inside along the inside surface of the cheek until you reach the gum at the back of the mouth. Be as gentle as you can.

As your baby grows he/she will be accustomed to this routine and learn to brush and take care of oral hygiene limiting problems relating to teeth and gums.