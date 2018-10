Babies are so cute that you can’t stop yourself from kissing them, especially newborn babies. But wait, you probably don’t know that you might be harming the little one by kissing her. In fact, by kissing a baby you can make the little one prone to various kinds of germs which could lead to deadly infections. Viral infections, in fact, are easy to spread by merely kissing a baby. You might want to express your love to the little one but you could harm the baby in more than one way by doing that. Here is why you should not kiss the baby:

You can pass the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV: Especially in the winter seasons when there is a drop in the temperature various kinds of viruses makes their appearance and then there is a surge in infection cases – flu, cold and cough, etc. Adults during this time can pass the RSV to kids by simply kissing them. RSV is the major cause of bronchiolitis in new-born, which may terminally end up as pneumonia. In new-born and infants pneumonia is the biggest killer.

You can pass a herpes simplex infection: A virus causing contagious sores, most often around the mouth or on the genitals. When it is passed from the mouth to the mouth of an infant it is called oral herpes. HSV can be passed on to a newborn by merely kissing him, especially if the carrier of the virus has cold sores. It is even more dangerous if the sores are burst open and one can carry the potential threat of passing on the virus until they are not healed completely. Not just the newborn, if a person has herpes infection (oral herpes) he should refrain from kissing another adult too.

According to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, babies infected by the HSV may have the following symptoms:

Become listless

refuses feeding

becomes floppy

high temperature (fever)

high-pitched cry

breathing difficulties or grunting

breathe rapidly

blue tongue and skin

rashes

While it sometimes only affects a newborn’s eyes, mouth or skin, the condition is far more serious if it spreads to their organs. As per NHS, nearly a third of infants with this type of neonatal herpes will die, even after they’ve been treated. Do we need to cite more reasons for you to not kiss a newborn?