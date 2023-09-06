Avoid These Toxic Parent Traits To Raise A Healthy Child

Are you a toxic parent?

Parenting is an art, don't spoil it if you're not an artist.

Undoubtedly, parenting isn't a easy job, it comes with many problems but still it is the most rewarding roles. While raising a child, parents should be aware of what can impact child's cognitive and emotional development. Sometimes, parents are unaware of these facts and they inadvertently go on opting ways of parenting that might affect their child negatively. A child expects his parents to be cooperative and polite so in that case if they forget the rules, it might create problems. So it's on you if you want to become a toxic parent and a cranky child or become a parent who knows how to handle the child's sensitivity. Although, for making your child learn, you might sometimes say things to help them understand the negative consequences of something but being hurtful and emotionally or physically abusive will not be beneficial for the child's growth. In this article, we will look at certain things that parents should totally avoid saying to their kids.

Comparing Your Child

Comparisons are the worst ways of teaching something to anyone. And doing this with a child is even more damaging. Parents should never say things like, "I wish you were more like [someone else]". Comparing your child to others, whether it's a sibling, friend, or relative, can make them feel inadequate and foster feelings of resentment. Celebrate your child's unique qualities and support their individuality.

Don't Blame Them

Blaming your child for something that they haven't done intentionally can have a negative impact on them. Avoid saying things like, "You're so clumsy" or "You never get anything right". There's a right way of telling children what they did was wrong. So stop labeling your child as clumsy and don't highlight their mistakes, this can have a detrimental effect on their self-esteem. Instead, encourage them to learn from their errors and emphasize that making mistakes is a part of growing and learning.

Stop Restricting Them

Restricting and manipulating will not make your child a better person. You should not implement things as parents, asking them to do something or not. Instead address your concerns politely making them understand things.

Never Comment Negatively On Their Looks

As parents why would you ever comment on your child looks? This will only lower their self esteem, making them feel bad about their appearance all their lives. This will impact their mind even when they become older. So avoid saying such things that might affect your child negatively.

Never Demotivate Them

Discouraging and demotivating your child by saying things like, "You can't do it" or "This is the way it is, and you can't change it". These harsh words will hinder their creativity and skills, they will always think negatively before putting their points or giving any extra ideas.

Don't Always Show Your Disappointment

Don't ever say that, "I'm disappointed in you". Always expressing disappointment as a response to your child's actions can be crushing. Instead, discuss their behavior and its consequences, emphasizing that their actions, not them as individuals, are the issue.

Toxic parenting behaviors can have negative effects on a child's self-esteem, emotional well-being, and overall development. As parents, it should be your duty to understand them and help them whenever needed.

