Are You Breastfeeding? 5 Skin Care Ingredients You Must Not Use While Nursing

Skin care products contain a lot of chemicals and your baby should in no way be exposed to them.

Giving birth not only changes your body but also your skin. The hormonal changes can cause acnes and pimples and you might feel overwhelmed at how to take care of your skin while you also nurse your baby. But, as you take care of your skin while breastfeeding, moms should know what they should use and what they should not. Some skin care products contain chemical which may severely harm your baby's health.

Skin Care Ingredients You Must Not Use If You Are Breastfeeding

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde is used in a lot of skin care products and normally it is not bad for the skin. However, a woman who has just become a mom should not use products which have formaldehyde in them. Experts recommend mom's who are breastfeeding should stay away from this ingredient. Formaldehyde is toxic and is linked with cancer and respiratory problems.

Paraben

Beauty products contain parabens as added preservatives or as an active ingredient in hair care. It is also linked with cancer. Experts strictly recommend breastfeeding moms to stay away from it. Even when doctors prescribe that the level of toxin in parabens is low, it is too risky to take that chance with new born babies.

Retinol

While retinol based products are the latest fad, your doctor may check with you if you're pregnant or breastfeeding before recommending this ingredient in your skincare routine. Well, that's because this toxin is known for causing birth defects. Research is still figuring the effects it can pass on to a breastfeeding baby but why risk it?

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is a very common skin care ingredient which is also present in many medicated products. It is usually found in products which help control psoriasis flare up. But, if breastfeeding mothers use products that contain salicylic acid, it could cause Reye's syndrome in babies. This syndrome harms the liver in babies. If mothers consume it in any way, it can harm babies liver.

Spa Treatments

A range of chemical-based spa treatments are available in today's times. While it's good to go out and pamper yourself on a spa day, you must ensure that the ingredients are not harmful and contain no chemicals that can further be passed to your baby while breastfeeding.