Anxiety In Children With Cancer: How Can It Impact Mental Well-Being?

All about cancer in adolescents and their mental health.

Childhood cancer is a highly stressful phase for the patient and his whole family. Suffering from cancer at an early age and its treatment may have harmful effects on the children's brain development, causing problems with attention and memory and leading to depression and anxiety. Hence, the psychosocial sequelae of cancer diagnosed during childhood or adolescence should not be ignored. It's challenging to address this issue because of the presence of the disease in a critical developmental phase when a person's identity is also developed. Dr Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, shares everything about cancer in adolescents and their mental health.

Post-Traumatic Stress

Most children with cancer cannot cope psychologically well with the experience and report anxiety, depression, and even posttraumatic stress. Posttraumatic stress signs may include feeling helpless, distant, or cut off from others, difficulty feeling emotions, and anxious or easily startled. In addition, they are faced with the stress of understanding the disease at a very early age and face the possibility of dying early. To add to this are the extended treatment plans, which are painful and invasive, and have a lot of side effects. Some studies have also identified childhood trauma as a significant risk factor for children's physical and mental health problems.

Distress At Young Age

Because of such challenges at such a young age, their distress is quite complex and long-lasting, which may persist even after ending active treatment. Moreover, the child has to readjust to home and family life, school and social settings, uncertainty about cancer recurrence, and coping with residual physical effects and treatment.

Painful Medical Procedures

Because children with cancer undergo many painful medical procedures, even after the treatment phase is over, they may be later vulnerable to procedure-related anxiety.

This anxiety is probably because children do not yet have the cognitive development that subsequent processes may not be as painful. It may lead to anticipatory anxiety and specific phobias toward blood and needles later. In addition, it may be dangerous to the health of the cancer survivor patient because routine follow-up is necessary even after the active treatment process. Later in life, they may face anxiety in unfamiliar situations because of a lot of time spent visiting doctors and hospitals and undergoing various follow-ups.

In addition, they may face social difficulties and stress later in life.

Conclusion

They may try to avoid such anxiety-provoking situations, which may create an avoidance behaviour to defend against this anxiety. The child may later learn to adapt to anxiety-provoking conditions in an unhealthy manner by ignoring or avoiding the problem. Because these children are more reliant on their parents than their peers, it creates separation anxiety when they have an opportunity for greater autonomy in their later part of life. However, active interventions can decrease the early pressure experienced by patients as active treatment ends.