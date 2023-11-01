Actor Bhagyashree On How Parents Can Boost Self-Esteem Of Their Children

"We, as parents, need to give strength to our children's dreams, encourage them, support their endeavours...," said the actor.

As parents, you need to encourage your child at every step of the way, because in their formative years, they look up to their parents the most, learning from them, waiting for their approval, attention and appreciation.

In fact, how you mould your child can dictate the rest of their life, including what kind of human beings they turn out to be.

With this thought, actor Bhagyashree -- who is also a fitness enthusiast and a nutritionist -- took to Instagram to share advice for all parents. "Self-esteem is an important aspect of life," she said in a video, adding: "It is a big blow to a person's self-confidence when they are discouraged and humiliated. This tip is especially for parents."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

The 54-year-old, who is a mother herself, said when parents say things like, 'You will never succeed', 'You are an idiot' or 'You will not look nice in this', they make sure their child loses the confidence and the strength to face the world. "They start doubting themselves and questioning their abilities," said Bhagyashree.

"While it is true that not every child is extremely intelligent and wise, they eventually need the support of their parents to excel in life. Remember that every child is talented. Encourage them all the time. A token of appreciation from a parent may boost their morale and encourage them to move forward in life.

"Children illuminate our lives. Don't make the mistake of diminishing their flame," the actor concluded.

In the caption accompanying the video she wrote, "We, as parents, need to give strength to our children's dreams, encourage them, support their endeavours... Only that can reduce the mental struggles an average child might be facing within the confines of their mind. Be kind."