Academic Stress: Strategies For Time Management And Goal Achievement During Exam Season

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
School years are a beautiful phase of life where children learn, grow, and experience the abandon and abundance of childhood. However, in recent years, rising academic stress among students has been adversely impacting their mental health and wellbeing. A 2022 NCERT survey found that 80% of students in classes 9-12 in India are grappling with exam-related anxiety. More worryingly, incidents of student suicides are rising. Data from the National Crimes Records Bureau shows that student suicides increased by 70% in 10 years, from 2011 to 2021. Well-known mental health advocate and Global Head of Mental Health at Roundglass Living app Prakriti Poddar, blames the social conditioning of children that ties their self-worth to academic success for this alarming trend. Poddar advocates encouraging children to adopt well-being practices such as meditation and self-care to deal with academic stress. Poddar also emphasises initiating children to time management to reduce academic stress.
Below are some well-being practices and healthy habits that, according to Poddar, can help students manage academic stress better:
If a child feels anxious before an exam, they can try this breathing exercise to regain composure and clarity.
Most importantly, to mitigate academic stress, children must understand that exams are just a test of what they learn in school. Children are more than their report cards. Their multidimensional personalities shine through their unique skills, curiosity, resilience, empathy, and courage. Let's allow them to thrive with vitality and enable their well-being with healthy habits and nutritious food.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information