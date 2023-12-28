Academic Stress: Strategies For Time Management And Goal Achievement During Exam Season

Academic overload and sleep deprivation can leave students mentally and physically exhausted.

"Self-care practices are just as important and effective as SOS in reducing stress and anxiety," adds Poddar.

School years are a beautiful phase of life where children learn, grow, and experience the abandon and abundance of childhood. However, in recent years, rising academic stress among students has been adversely impacting their mental health and wellbeing. A 2022 NCERT survey found that 80% of students in classes 9-12 in India are grappling with exam-related anxiety. More worryingly, incidents of student suicides are rising. Data from the National Crimes Records Bureau shows that student suicides increased by 70% in 10 years, from 2011 to 2021. Well-known mental health advocate and Global Head of Mental Health at Roundglass Living app Prakriti Poddar, blames the social conditioning of children that ties their self-worth to academic success for this alarming trend. Poddar advocates encouraging children to adopt well-being practices such as meditation and self-care to deal with academic stress. Poddar also emphasises initiating children to time management to reduce academic stress.

Below are some well-being practices and healthy habits that, according to Poddar, can help students manage academic stress better:

Embrace Meditation and Mindfulness: Initiating children in these practices early has shown significant success in diminishing stress and anxiety levels. They also help reduce reactivity in children, make them feel more comfortable in their skin, and build resilience. Focus on Your Breath: Centring your attention on your breath can redirect your mind from stress. Introduce this simple breathwork exercise Box Breathing to children as it offers immediate relief from stress, leading to a clearer perspective amidst the chaos.

5 Tips To Build Effective Time Management Skills In Children More News If a child feels anxious before an exam, they can try this breathing exercise to regain composure and clarity. Be on the Move: A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Push your children to leave their digital devices and step outdoors for physical activity and exercise. Whether doing yoga, running, participating in sports, or simply taking a refreshing walk, physical exercise, or rejuvenation. Sleep Better: Sleep is essential for growth in children. Children between ages 6 to 12 years need 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night. Poddar recommends developing a sleep routine for children that includes going to bed simultaneously every day and listening to calming music or a sleep story on a well-being app. Eat For a Healthy Body and Mind: Our well-being is deeply linked to our food. Poddar strongly recommends a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and dairy to support children's growth. Ensure their diet includes ample antioxidants and micronutrients such as calcium, iron and zinc for stronger immunity and development.

Conclusion

Most importantly, to mitigate academic stress, children must understand that exams are just a test of what they learn in school. Children are more than their report cards. Their multidimensional personalities shine through their unique skills, curiosity, resilience, empathy, and courage. Let's allow them to thrive with vitality and enable their well-being with healthy habits and nutritious food.

