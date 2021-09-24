Abused Or Neglected Children More Likely To Die In Middle Age

Child abuse link to greater risk of premature death as adults.

A study reveals that people who were abused or neglected as children, or who were born at an economic disadvantage, were more likely to die prematurely.

Dear parents, avoid using excessive physical punishment to discipline your child. It can leave long lasting effects on their health. A study by researchers at UCL and the University of Cambridge has warned that children who experience sexual or physical abuse or are neglected are at greater risk of premature death as adults. Neglect is a form of abuse as it deprives children of their basic needs, such as adequate food, clothing, hygiene, or supervision.

The study, which analysed data from the 1950s to the present, found that adults who had experienced sexual abuse by the age of 16 had a 2.6 times higher risk of dying in middle age (between 45 and 58) than those who did not report sexual abuse. On the other hand, adults who reported experiencing physical abuse by the age of 16 had a 1.7 times higher risk of premature death, while the risk was 1.4 times higher for those who experienced neglect during childhood.

Early-life socioeconomic disadvantage is also associated with early death. In the study, the researchers found that those who were disadvantaged at birth (whose parents' job was classed as unskilled manual labour) had a 1.9 times higher risk of premature mortality than other socioeconomic groups. The study results were published in BMJ Open.

The findings are especially important because these early-life adversities are common, stated first author Dr Nina Rogers, who led the work while at UCL and is now at the University of Cambridge.

Prevalence of child abuse

Child abuse is found everywhere, impacting the lives of millions of children all over the world. According to the National Crime Record Bureau data, 109 children in India are sexually abused every day in India. The NCRB data released last year revealed that 32,608 cases were reported in 2017 while 39,827 cases were reported in 2018 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Crimes against children were highest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar, these states accounted for 51 per cent of all crimes in the country, as per the NCRB data.

A study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in 2017 revealed that two out of every ten children visiting the hospital with symptoms of behavioral disorder and depression were child abuse survivors.

Child abuse is also common in the developed countries. As reported by Science Daily, the Crime Survey for England and Wales reported that in 2019 one in five adults experienced at least one form of child abuse, whether psychological abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, or witnessing domestic violence or abuse, before the age of 16 years .