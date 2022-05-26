A Quick Guide For Single Parents To Cope Up With This Pandemic

Tips For Single Parents

Let us look at the six ways single parents can deal with the pandemic.

The central theme of 2022 is health, physical and mental health. Discussions ranging from symptoms to long term effects, from death rate to immunity, and mental well-being hogged the space through this pandemic. It took a toll on almost everyone's psychological and physical well-being. Still, the situation was far more difficult for single parents who not only fought with physical and emotional uncertainty but also may have grappled with loneliness. When the people confined themselves to their homes with their loved ones, the lockdown was a big blow to single parents' emotional and mental well-being.

Let us look at the ways single parents can deal with the pandemic:

Self-care An Important Tool To Cope-Up

Since now you have a little less burden, the other step to stride on the path of becoming healthy and grappling with turbulent times like this is self-care; it is the panacea that will come to your rescue. 'self-care is dubbed the most potent weapon in the armoury that will help you wade through these troublesome times. And being a simple parent, self-care is the most important thing. Your bodily demands and needs are pushed to the margins to fulfil all your responsibilities somewhere. So recharging your body is crucial, and meditation, exercise, and other leisure activities are essential. So it is not only the things mentioned earlier that can restore your fast-draining energy, but anything that can bring joy to you should be embraced as a method of self-care.

Don't Overburden Yourself

Being a single parent, you have a raft of responsibilities and thus comes a massive burden on you to do everything perfectly. But the first thing is to take your time and stop considering yourself a superwoman/superman who can juggle a dozen tasks at once without getting tired. This quick realisation is the first and essential step toward reducing your anxiousness and burden. And trust the research and scientific studies that reducing stress, anxiety, and responsibility is the one step towards physical and mental well being. So stop thinking about your to-do list and give some time to yourself.

Focus On Learning New Things

As much scientific evidence suggests that sitting idle leads to many physical and mental complications. So, keeping yourself busy is a good strategy to embrace. Being active does not mean working 24x7 but engaging yourself in activities that bring peace to you. Love dancing? Join an online class! Painting relieves stress for many; bring some colours on. The point is to keep yourself busy, keeping you at ease and not allowing any anxious thoughts to take over your positivity.

You may like to read

Engage In Fun Activities

Instead of watching excessive news or online content, engage in fun activities like buying groceries with your kid (s) and cooking together; experimenting in the kitchen will keep the parent and the kid(s) busy. In addition, staying away from harmful content and following a routine as of pre-covid days will help you keep fit mentally, physically and emotionally.

Patience and Meditation

Remember that this ongoing pandemic is an unprecedented event that has hurled unprecedented challenges for you and the entire world. Therefore, try to be sensitive and empathetic and engage in calming activities like meditation and indoor physical exercises like Yoga. It could be a great coping mechanism, but it would also benefit your mental and physical health.

Distance From Negative Content

In these turbulent times, another critical piece of advice being passed on by the people is to stay away from dark content, negative news etc. A disturbing piece of news, episode etc., can take a toll on your mental health and make you anxious.

Include Foods In your Diet That Uplift Mood

Healthy foods that might boost your mood:

Fermented foods Berries and oats Seeds and nuts Dark chocolate Fatty fish Bananas Coffee

Know more such tips? Share your pandemic story with us!