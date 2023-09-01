9 Common Neurological Disorders In Children And Warning Signs Parents Should Be Aware Of

Sometimes, headaches in children may be a sign of an underlying disease. Read on to know the frequently seen neurological disorders in kids.

Millions of people are living with neurological disorders, which are characterized by dysfunctions in the central and peripheral nervous system. The human brain begins developing when the child is in the womb and continues through infancy until adolescence. While the brain cells are usually formed before birth, the nerve connections happen later. Various factors can contribute to neurological disorders in children including genetic disorders, neurotoxins, hypoxia, infections, and injuries.

Here, Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, sheds light on the most frequently seen neurological disorders in children.

1. Epilepsy/Seizures

Epilepsy is characterized by repeated seizures (a seizure occurs due to an abnormal burst of electrical movement in the brain). Staring and unresponsiveness, loss of awareness, sudden or rhythmic movements of the arms and legs, falling for no apparent cause, head nodding/jerking are some of warning signs of epilepsy. Epilepsy can be diagnosed by Blood tests, EEG, VEEG (with video recording), CT scan, MRI scan, and genetic tests. Most children with epilepsy have seizures that respond well to medication, allowing them to enjoy an active and normal childhood.

2. Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a neurological condition that affects movement, posture, and coordination. It is identified as the most common motor disability in childhood. Patients can also have seizures; problems with vision, hearing, or speech; changes in the spine or joint problems (such as contractures). Treatment involves physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists to help your kid develop and figure out to the best of their potential.

3. Autism

Autism spectrum disorder can be described by challenges with social skills, repetitive speech, behaviours and nonverbal communication. Aloof in manner, appears deaf sometimes, restricted/repetitive attachment to objects, use adult's hand to indicate matter of interest, prefers not to be touched or hugged, avoids eye contact, lacks imaginative play. Applied behaviour analysis (ABA) is one of the best treatments; Medication that help with symptoms ASD like hyperactivity or anxiety.

4. Meningitis

Meningitis is a swelling of the thin membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord as a result of a bacterial or viral infection that starts in your body like your sinuses, ears or throat. Rarely it can be caused by autoimmune disorders, syphilis, cancer meds, and tuberculosis. The meningitis symptoms in kids include high fever, excessive crying, vomiting, drowsy/inactive, stiff neck or body, refusal of feed, and fits.

5. Encephalitis

Encephalitis is a term utilised to define the inflammation of the membranes that encompass the brain and spinal cord, which leads to mental confusion and seizures. It can be diagnosed by MRI, CT SCAN, EEG, Blood Tests, and Spinal Tap. Encephalitis requires treatment immediately. Treatment will rely upon your kid's symptoms and general health. A pediatric patient may be required to stay in the hospital where they can be watched closely.

6. Headache

Headaches are common in children, yet generally are not harmful and don't disturb their lives. However, some children may experience extreme or recurrent headaches. In rare cases, headaches in children may be the indication of an underlying disease. Headaches can be treated by medications, headache education, lifestyle changes and stress management.

7. ADHD

Attention Deficit disorder (ADD/ADHD) is a common behavioural disorder among children that can affect a child's ability to organize, focus and complete a task. ADHD is classified as predominately inattentive, predominately hyperactive, or combined. It can be treated by using medication, behavior therapy, parent coaching, and school support. Children whose mothers were into smoking during pregnancy might be twice as likely to get ADHD as compared to those born to mothers who didn't smoke.

8. Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) attacks motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, removing a kid's capacity to walk, eat, or breathe. Kids have muscle weakness or wasting more severe in the trunk and upper legs and arms, also experience issues performing the basic life functions, like breathing and swallowing. Diagnosis can be made by muscle biopsy, Serum CPK level, MLPA. Newer medications, Gene therapy, intra spinal injections may be tried.

9. Pediatric Stroke

Although stroke is very uncommon in children, it can be fatal. In fact, it is one of the leading causes of death in kids. Strokes in children can show up in a different way than adults. Seizures, Weakness, or numbness on one side of the body or face, drowsiness/confusion may be present. The child receives physical, occupational and rehabilitation therapy after the first treatment.

