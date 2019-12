Give yourself some time every day to recompose and gather your thoughts, to help you be more present when your children need you. © Shutterstock

Parent have an enormous influence over their kid’s lives. They also always want the best for their kids. In today’s world, where both parents work for a living, parenting can be a tough job. We also see many words associated with different parenting styles. But is this really fair? All parents do their best for their children. So, saying a certain way of parenting is superior or inferior may not go down well with most. But whatever be the case, if you are a new parent, then being mindful may help. It will help you to provide safety, structure, support and love to your child. These are the basics of any kind of parenting as we all know. We live in times when even though we seem to be well-connected through technology, we might actually be more disconnected with ourselves and our loved ones. Mindfulness, thus, seems to be essential because it may help us reconnect with ourselves, enhance physical and mental well-being and improve our connections with the society. And, while you’ve probably heard about mindfulness practices and mindfulness meditation, have you heard of mindful parenting?

Mindfulness and Parenting Go Hand-in-Hand

Mindfulness practices like learning how to pause, recharge and revive can benefit your personal and professional lives. Experts say that it can have an impact on your parenting skills too.

How’s that you may ask? Well, an adult who is mindful of themselves might be mindful of a child too. The main concept of mindfulness is to be aware of the present situation and to not dwell on the past or worry about the future. This is essential for good parenting too. Children need you to be present at a particular moment. They don’t want you wavering between work-related stress and household issues.

It is natural to be stressed out through most of your day. But you should consider the impact that stress can have on your child. This awareness might alone be enough to make you want to experiment with mindfulness techniques that could help you de-stress and be fully available as a parent.

Being a mindful parent comes with its advantages too. A study showed that children nurtured with mindful parenting techniques are more likely to be happier and calm. They may be less prone to drug usage and emotional troubles like depression.

Research at the University of Vermont studied more than 600 parents with children between the ages of 3 and 17. Researchers noticed that parents who practiced mindful parenting were more positive with their children. Their children, in turn, showed few negative behavior and emotions like tantrums, anxiety and depression.

How to Get Started with Mindful Parenting?

Children tend to observe and learn from their surroundings, and if they are spectators to constant fights and abusive behaviour throughout their childhood, you can only imagine how it might impact their psyche and behaviour.

Hence, start with the basics of mindfulness by learning self-compassion, acceptance and awareness, which can easily translate to the better understanding of your children’s emotions and needs too. So, create a routine for yourself, stick to it and see how you and your family benefit from these simple mindfulness methods.

Mindfulness does not require you to sit down in a quiet room and meditate for 30 minutes, it will be beneficial if you can, but it is not necessary. These techniques can be as simple as sitting down for a meal with the family, spending quality time with your child after school and addressing simple fears your child may have, like that of riding a bike.

Implement the aspect of mindfulness parenting by

Learning to be kind and compassionate to yourself and your children

Understanding that your child is a separate entity and learning to respect their individuality, while still nurturing them as they grow

Realizing that perfectionism in parenting may be a myth, don’t feel guilty when you have small slips and falls. Learn to be a good parent with realistic expectations for yourself and your children

Give yourself some time every day to recompose and gather your thoughts. This will help you be more present when your children need you

Learn to mindfully manage stress, because when you are under stress. Your children see that instead of your calm side

Once you master mindfulness techniques, try to implement them toward your parenting. Notice that your children too might start following the examples you set. They may grow into mindful individuals themselves.

Text sourced from zliving.com