Pneumonia is a condition in which there is inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs. It causes the accumulation of fluid in the air sacs. This leads to cough with phlegm and trouble breathing. A person with pneumonia also has fever accompanied by chills. This is often the result of bacterial, viral and fungal infections. It is a manageable condition. But it can be fatal if you do not seek timely medical help. It is a particularly dangerous condition for infants, children and the elderly, especially those over the age of 65.

A recent Unicef study says that ‘pneumonia kills more than 14 children under the age of five years every hour in India’. This is the statistic for 2018. It also says that India is ‘among the top five countries responsible for over half of the child deaths due to the disease globally’.

The study further adds that in 2018 alone, more than 1,27,000 under-five children fell victim to the disease. The study authors are of the opinion that acute malnutrition is the main reason behind this. They say that ‘indoor air pollution contributes to 22 per cent and outdoor air pollution contributes to 27 per cent of these deaths’. The sad thing is that pneumonia is a curable disease.

Symptoms of pneumonia in a child

Pneumonia symptoms may differ from child to child. Symptoms also often depend on what is causing the infection. If it is bacterial, your child may experience pain while coughing. He may also cough up mucus. All this may be accompanied by fever with chills, vomiting and diarrhoea, fatigue, loss of appetite and trouble breathing. Your child may also complain of headaches and general feeling of listlessness. In viral cases, symptoms are more or less the same. But the breathing problems take time to manifest. Initially, there may be some wheezing and the cough gets progressively worse. Viral pneumonia may make a child more at risk for bacterial pneumonia. Sometimes, you may also notice neck stiffness or swollen joints.

Diagnosis

If you suspect that your child has pneumonia, consult a doctor immediately. He will make a diagnosis on the basis of a chest X-ray, blood tests and sputum culture. He may also ask for a pulse oximetry, chest CT scan, bronchoscopy and pleural fluid culture. The last two are recommended only in severe cases.

Treatment for pneumonia in a child

A doctor will usually recommend antibiotics and cough medications for bacterial pneumonia. But your child will recover from viral pneumonia on his own. Sometimes, an anti-viral medication may also be given. Other than this, a doctor will recommend complete rest, proper diet and hydration. He may also ask you to get a cool mist humidifier for your child’s room. In severe cases, where breathing is difficult, your child may need hospitalisation.

What you can do

Be alert to any of the above-mentioned symptoms. Pneumococcal or bacterial pneumonia is easily preventable. Now there is a vaccine that offers protection from 13 different types of pneumococcal pneumonia. Make sure that your child gets a shot when he is 2 months old. You may also ask for another pneumonia vaccine one he is older than 2 years. Also, make sure that your child has had all his other shots too. Other than this, maintain good hygiene and avoid exposure to infections.