When it comes to parenting often motherhood is more talked about than fatherhood. But a father’s love and care are no less important than that of a mother for a child. Men’s way of communicating with their children can be subtle and they tend to show affection in what they do rather than what they say. Fathers like mothers are equally important for the health and well-being of children. In fact research suggests that kids are way better off when their relationship with their dad is sensitive secure supportive close nurturing and warm. Further studies show that having an affectionate