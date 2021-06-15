When it comes to parenting, often motherhood is more talked about than fatherhood. But a father’s love and care are no less important than that of a mother for a child. Men’s way of communicating with their children can be subtle and they tend to show affection in what they do rather than what they say. Fathers, like mothers, are equally important for the health and well-being of children. In fact, research suggests that kids are way better off when their relationship with their dad is sensitive, secure, supportive, close, nurturing, and warm. Further, studies show that having an affectionate, supportive father help instill a sense self-confidence in young children. So, it is important that fatherhood is emphasized as much as motherhood. But being a parent isn’t a very easy job. Parenting is said to be one of the most emotionally and physically challenging opportunities in life. If you’re looking for some practical positive parenting tips, these 6 Bollywood dads are good examples of fatherhood. Also Read - From Mohanlal to Saif Ali Khan: These actors have got inoculated in the second phase of the vaccination drive

Saif Ali Khan became a father for the fourth time when he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son February this year. The actor has three other children – Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Talked about his bond with his three kids, Saif Ali Khan had said that he shares a different rapport with each of them. In an interview with a Bollywood entertainment website a year back, Saif stated he loves and adore all his three children. Though he spends a lot of time with Taimur, he makes sures that he is also constantly connected with his elder son Ibrahim and daughter Sara. Because they are all different in age, he feels each of them require a different kind of connect.

“All my three children have different places in my heart. Every time you have a child you divide your heart,” he stated.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are proud parents of daughter Misha Kapoor (4 plus) and son Zain Kapoor (2 plus). The actor is one of the famous dads of Bollywood. In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid had once said that being a father feels “nice” but “frustrating” at times. On how life changed post parenthood, Shahid said becoming a father made him realize he was “actually damn selfish.” Now he puts his kids and family first.

His wife thinks that Shahid is a little obsessive and protective and that he needs to calm down a little bit. But he feels that both parents can’t be too obsessive or too careless, they need to maintain a balance. The actor hopes to be a good influence on hid children.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna have two kids – son Aarav (18 + years) and daughter Nitara. Akshay is extra protective when it comes to his 8-year-old daughter Nitara. The actor is often spotted shielding his daughter from the paparazzi. Both Twinkle and Akshay are seen indulging in some kind of an activity with their kids to help them learn more about their surrounding.

Akshay Kumar doesn’t mind people saying that he is a strict dad. He wants his kids to achieve success with dedication and hard work, like he did.

“Whatever they get, they have to earn it. I want them to be responsible human beings who are also full of gratitude for what they have,” he told a parenting website. But he also believes that one needs to give kids the space to grow, and he does that.

Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is father to three children – Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child, AbRam Khan turned eight last month. The ‘Badshah’ has mentioned on several occasions that his kids are his real friends and he loves to spend time with them.

On bringing up daughters and sons as equals, Shah Rukh Khan applies a simple rule, “everything that a son is allowed, so must a daughter be, and everything that a daughter is disallowed, a son must too.”

In an old interview, the Shah Rukh Khan even said that his eldest son Aryan isn’t allowed to roam shirtless in the house. “If you’d feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? Don’t do something a girl can’t do,” he stated.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi and wife Parveen Shahan have an 11-year-old son, Ayaan Hashmi. On 15 January 2014, the boy was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in his kidney. Five years later, in 2019 January, he was declared cancer free. In the book, “The Kiss of Life” that Emraan co-authored, the actors talks about the hard journey and his personal struggles as a parent coping with the situation. The father and son share a close bond. Emraan has been keeping his son away from the media spotlight and social media because he said, “I don’t think kids understand what it means.”

Speaking to a leading daily, Emraan said, “I don’t want him to have any sense of entitlement; I want him to earn whatever he does by himself. So, just let him at least find himself and then make a choice. I will never push him into acting; that’s a choice he gets to make,” he added.

Kunal Khemu

The father-daughter bond of Kunal Khemu and his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most talked-about topics in the tinsel town. The actor even got his daughter’s name inked in Devanagari below his chest. The actor seems to be making most of his time with daughter during the pandemic.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu encourage parents to be equally involved for the children’s healthy and happy development. They say that the journey of parenting is even more rewarding when both play an equal role.